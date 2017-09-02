This entry is now closed for comments.
Comment number 35. Posted by UncleBillon 2 Sept 2017 15:12
After last season I thought long and hard about renewing my Blues season ticket
My love of the game got the better of me but wonder if I'd been better off watching the game on TV?
All credit to Edinburgh. They were enterprising and deserved the win. Sam H-C and Weir controlled the game from the scrum. Kinghorn was fast and always threatened in attack
Navidi, as always, shone for the Blues
Comment number 34. Posted by scotlandRUon 2 Sept 2017 13:48
@3 Lightning doesn't
Comment number 33. Posted by WePayTooMuchForSporton 2 Sept 2017 13:20
Just remmember how the Scarlets started last year...Then look what happend.
Comment number 32. Posted by WePayTooMuchForSporton 2 Sept 2017 13:15
As a Scot can we leave the Scot/Welsh bickering until Feb?. I'm a warriors fan and watched the whole game last night, quite enjoyed it too tbh. Cardiff just lacked that final cutting edge, Edi took their chances. Nothing wrong with a team that gets excited about a very rare victory against the blues. I heard a guy in the crowd shout "come on its bloody Edinburgh". Sorry no gimmies this year fella.
Comment number 31. Posted by scotlandRUon 2 Sept 2017 13:12
Comment number 30. Posted by Hopalongpropon 2 Sept 2017 12:44
@20 I saw more of Morgan going in to support the tackled runner than running himself so not exactly playing to his strengths. Centres were constantly drifting across the pitch cutting down space too. But don't think that's MMs fault - more the coaching staff. Apart from the Scarlets I'm not sure there's enough creativity in the regions & include Ospreys in that (as a fan)
Comment number 29. Posted by Ray StAlbanson 2 Sept 2017 12:23
For me the Blues need to be more aggressive they showed more aggression in the last 10 minutes than they did in the rest of the game. Attack was predictable and they couldn't break Edinburgh's defence with single runners, also a better clicking game would have given better field position. First game over let's hope they learned something.
Comment number 28. Posted by Sheepthrillson 2 Sept 2017 11:56
A few over the top reactions in my opinion. The league's crying out for a bit of spice and considering the recent Welsh/Scot bickering, I see no harm in a little ungracious celebrating.
Comment number 27. Posted by dodgyneepson 2 Sept 2017 11:08
Good to see Dunc controlling the game well, and SH-C with a few darting runs. Great start for Bradbury as captain in what looks like being a very competitive back row. Lets hope Warriors can make it 2 away wins to kick start the season for us.
And no need for that @1...
Comment number 26. Posted by Harveyon 2 Sept 2017 10:50
#1 comments entirely indicative of usual trolling comments on BBC boards.
Not a great game, but solid victory for Edinburgh. Liked the way they tried to keep the ball alive. Cardiff, bit of regression for them from this time last season when they looked to play a more power game. Good players need to be directed better although maybe some new youth required.
Comment number 25. Posted by Theytakeusforfoolson 2 Sept 2017 10:16
Reality is that Blues can't afford to be competitive and try to paper over the cracks with players whose best years are behind them and a coach who may be able to squeeze another season out of them.
Blues seem happy to just hang in there and sneak into a lower grade European slot.
No money sadly, so any ambition will have to wait.
This is about survival.
Comment number 24. Posted by adc206on 2 Sept 2017 09:43
To all those saying comparing the pro 14 with the premiership last night is unfair due to respective finishing positions, I direct you to watch the newcastle falcons highlights! Falcons, perennial strugglers, attain bonus point for tries and play most exciting rugby in division.
Pro 14 games will get better, Edinburgh still getting used to cockers and lots to work on! One game, give them time!!
Comment number 23. Posted by Venachar01on 2 Sept 2017 09:32
@1 you are an idiot!
Both teams looked as if they needed more pre season games as both looked quite ragged in places. You can't really compare with Exeter v Glos.
Edinburgh are a fresh start, new coaching team, don't see why they kept Hodge btw. New players and combo's Exeter didn't lose many players to the Lions or transfers and have a settled coaching team.
Comment number 22. Posted by Andrew Osborneon 2 Sept 2017 09:16
Utter dross Cardiff Blues. increased prices to £24 for a ticket too. To do that you have represent you have done something over the summer. Cuthbert still looking up to God for answers (watch him he does!) instead of working a bit & looking for the ball. Capital City team of Wales??? Very poor. We need money and younger player who have some talent rather than mediocre player
Comment number 21. Posted by Eirian Joneson 2 Sept 2017 08:49
Got to say I switched over to watch Gloucester v Exeter; brilliant fast paced skilful v mediocre slow 1 dimensional boring rugby by both sides. c'mon Cardiff be brave throw the ball around take a few risks you're the capital city team play like one!!! e.g. Early on in the game Blues had a turnover from a set piece in Edin half, came to Mat Morgan, run I shouted he just kicked it back to them !!
