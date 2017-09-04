This entry is now closed for comments.
Comment number 98. Posted by 3lionson 4 Sept 2017 21:28
Last King and NR2, not at it again surely!
The Lions tour was a huge success on and off the pitch. The kiwis loved it, the very least reason being we gave them a game.
If you still think it isn't viable, well I'm sorry but you're very wrong. Yes the Scots were hard done by, the infamous six were wrong but it's still the pinnacle for every player. You're living in the past, heads in sand.
Comment number 97. Posted by peterwinchesteron 4 Sept 2017 20:41
What a weekend! Is the offload ball-in-hand game a testament to the Lions or law-makers? Either way, brilliant
Comment number 96. Posted by mb14on 4 Sept 2017 20:18
Enjoyed the opening weekend. Teams playing open expansive stuff but some of the defence was poor which can expect until teams get into full gear. Just hope that scrum tedium doesn't take over as season progresses. Maybe if scrum doesn't work after 2 goes then we just have uncontested to get the game going quicker but then you're into RL territory which does away with need for short stout chaps 😂
Comment number 95. Posted by ockieon 4 Sept 2017 18:12
There is no point living in the amateur past,union had to evolve or lose players to league, and get more kids interested. It's great to watch games where, for the majority of the time, the winner is not a foregone conclusion. There was always 1 stand out team per season in the amateur era, in the AP there are 3 or 4 teams that could push hard, and none of the others are pushovers.
Comment number 94. Posted by Dr_Johnon 4 Sept 2017 17:58
@83, you made the comparison with football, but at the other end of the spectrum is county cricket, which is dying , and where county fans hardly ever get to see the big names.
However in the era of sports science, I am sure the clubs looked at where players were in their training before selecting them.
Comment number 93. Posted by modharryon 4 Sept 2017 16:36
Well English club Rugby is certainly becoming much bigger & attracting a wider audience it is attracting interest from the causal sports whose idea of club rugby was just Leicester v Bath in the past. It is following the EPL in lots of respects with one big difference 90% of the players are English. Suggest for the National teams interest it keeps that difference.
Comment number 92. Posted by Nimrod2on 4 Sept 2017 15:45
90 nel
The day that the old IRB voted to turn the game professional was not a good day for the sport.
Most problems stem from that time and we can't turn the clocks back. We have to adapt to the professional game with all its faults.
Comment number 91. Posted by Nimrod2on 4 Sept 2017 15:27
89 LKOE
I agree. The Lions tours should really be never be less than 8 weeks (and ideally 12 weeks) if they are to be a meaningful. That allows a side to gel both on and off the pitch. The Lions tour of NZ in 1971 was actually longer still at over 14 weeks....
As we know there simply is no time for that in the modern game.
Comment number 90. Posted by nelon 4 Sept 2017 15:22
do you watch premier league football and see the way money has killed the soul of football? players signing 6 year contracts and then going on strike. players pulling out of internationals because an important club game is coming up. money is killing French rugby it will do the same to Eng rugby. having fans not care because they support rich clubs who win is not good for the sport
Comment number 89. Posted by TheLastKingOfEnglandon 4 Sept 2017 15:16
@87 I do like the Lions, but I fear their days are numbered. Increased focus on player burnout, and with recent tours being surrounded by cries that they're killing the Lions spirit, I can't help but feel their going to wind down.
Comment number 88. Posted by showedthenfriedon 4 Sept 2017 14:58
Leicester Tigers are still in denial and very much living in the past. They've paid a fortune in wages to Tuilagi who will never be other than average now he's missed so much. Bringing Ford back is hardly forward planning. The were ordinary against Bath. The forwards vaunted in the past are now a shadow of the force they were. Stellar backs need space and time. V Bath they couldn't break the line.
Comment number 87. Posted by Nimrod2on 4 Sept 2017 14:51
85 nel
The last time I looked the players were earning the vast majority of their annual income from the clubs. They earn less from their country and proportionately a lot less for playing for the Lions.
I think that tells us where their real loyalty has to lie.
But in any case the Lions series are far too long and they don't easily fit into the modern era of professional rugby.
Comment number 86. Posted by TheLastKingOfEnglandon 4 Sept 2017 14:29
nel there's more to rugby than just internationals. I love watching club rugby, and it really shouldn't just be resting international players for those games. People vote with their feet, and the competitive nature of the premiership and T14 is one of the reasons the gates are higher in these competitions, rather than having to rely on the union to prop them up.
Comment number 85. Posted by nelon 4 Sept 2017 13:55
Farrell, vunipola and George were all there in case of injuries during the warm up.
but I am not singling out Saracens because they played itoje from the start, lawes played from start as well. i am sure there were other clubs doing the same. i just don't want people bleating on about player burnout and then play their lions in first match of the season
Comment number 84. Posted by Nimrod2on 4 Sept 2017 13:38
78 nel
Clearly you didn't watch the Saracens game. If you had done so you would have known that Sarries were without most of their Lions.
So NO - Liam Williams, Owen Farrell, Mako Vunipola, Jamie George.
Only Lions playing Kruis (who was injured early on) and Itoje.
Try BT Sport.... The rugby is better! 😉
Comment number 83. Posted by nelon 4 Sept 2017 13:34
@82 I couldn't agree more.
getting tickets for the big international matches is unreal unless you are in the "gang". but my point was, everyone supported the clubs before the greed so why do we now have to spoil the international games to look after the clubs finances. its only eng/fra who do this. the player base in eng means you could cope with almost any problems
Comment number 82. Posted by Dr_Johnon 4 Sept 2017 13:09
@78.nel "English rugby is going the same way as football. who cares about international rugby when I can watch my club in front of an average of 15000 crowds?"
The converse argument is that the loyal fans pitch up week in week out to watch their clubs, while England International games are increasingly dominated by people with little interest in the game enjoying corporate hospitality.
Comment number 81. Posted by james gurdon 4 Sept 2017 12:54
I find the Tuilagi criticism a bit odd. He's been injured for best part of 2 years, no decent run of game and seriously lacking in match fitness or sharpness. So how on earth can we judge his England potential until much later in the season? Back in the day, on form, the most destructive centre we've had. At the moment, shadow of that. But give him time and let's hope he gets back to his best.
