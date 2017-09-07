This entry is now closed for comments.
@96 Wizard - he has given 100% to the Ospreys but I really think he's always had limitations. He tends to stand deep although did better on the Lions tour. Some aspects of his game were outstanding but I think Ospreys & Wales needs a 10 who plays flatter & presents a greater variety of attack (although the issue there may be with the coaches too) But good luck to him
Biggar has been a great servant for the Ospreys and has suited them well: pretty big, pretty strong and content to operate without the freedom to play what's in front of him.Would have been well suited to the English game a decade or two ago, but now I fear they have moved on and he may miss the overly structured set up that he has been used to.Hope he fares well though.
Thought The Blues may have made a move for him due to Anscombe's long term injury, but apparently he's a bit 'green' and they are hoping to persuade Phil Bennet to put the No. 10 shirt back on.A spokesman said, 'He's got a helluva side step, but we'll soon knock that out of him'. (Sorry, this is the joke currently doing the rounds in some parts).
The Eng v Wales game in 2015 WC was the best I've ever seen Biggar play and I watch the Ospreys a lot. He will never be an attacking threat in BB mode but is well capable of doing everything else to a high standard as he did in that WC game and deservedly got MOM. He will be a good signing for the Saints if he can curb his temperament and concentrate 100% on his game.
Bang average player
Biggar has the admirable quality of making the best of a limited talent. But one can't help thinking that a better manager and more attack-minded coach than Gatland would have got a lot more out of the richly gifted James Hook. Biggar is so to speak the Farrell to Hook's Ford -- pedestrian application against wayward talent. The former may be good enough for England, but not, surely, for Wales.
I am sorry to see Biggar(note the spelling) go from the Ospreys, unlike some on here I believe he has always given 100% for Ospreys, Wales and the Lions. I agree he's not in the same category as some of the legends, but it's a different game these days and he is physical enough and has the intestinal fortitude to do well with the Saints. Good luck to him I say.
@94 You've hit the nail on the head regarding one of my least favourite plaudits, that someone is a "big game player". To me this means that someone either can't be bothered or goes missing for some games. For me its better to describe them as a "hit or miss" player or inconsistent.Take Jamie Roberts, often described as a "big game player" but he's often anonymous if its not a "big game".
He's a bit a whinger, which is against the values of rugby, so I'm not his biggest fan. He also goes missing in some of the smaller games.However, you can't deny he's a big game player and steps up to the mark when it matters. Seems like he has the quality but a bit of an attitude problem if you ask me.
Not gonna miss him! Hopefully this will mean Wales having a better, more attacking no.10. I'd go for Patchell or Sam Davis. Mind you, O.Williams is coming along well. Bye Bigger
I do not believe Harry is / was considered as the next No.10 at Saints (even more so considering the signing of Biggar) but as a inside centre.
@88 The way he played against Sarries, I'd agree
We're having some problems displaying the comments at the moment. Sorry. We're doing our best to fix it.
You must sign in to rate comments
Close
Comments
Comment number 102. Posted by Hopalongpropon 7 Sept 2017 22:37
@96 Wizard - he has given 100% to the Ospreys but I really think he's always had limitations. He tends to stand deep although did better on the Lions tour. Some aspects of his game were outstanding but I think Ospreys & Wales needs a 10 who plays flatter & presents a greater variety of attack (although the issue there may be with the coaches too)
But good luck to him
Comment number 101. Posted by Naw Trion 7 Sept 2017 21:56
Biggar has been a great servant for the Ospreys and has suited them well: pretty big, pretty strong and content to operate without the freedom to play what's in front of him.
Would have been well suited to the English game a decade or two ago, but now I fear they have moved on and he may miss the overly structured set up that he has been used to.
Hope he fares well though.
Comment number 100. Posted by Theytakeusforfoolson 7 Sept 2017 20:29
Thought The Blues may have made a move for him due to Anscombe's long term injury, but apparently he's a bit 'green' and they are hoping to persuade Phil Bennet to put the No. 10 shirt back on.
A spokesman said, 'He's got a helluva side step, but we'll soon knock that out of him'.
(Sorry, this is the joke currently doing the rounds in some parts).
Comment number 99. Posted by buckswelshon 7 Sept 2017 18:10
The Eng v Wales game in 2015 WC was the best I've ever seen Biggar play and I watch the Ospreys a lot. He will never be an attacking threat in BB mode but is well capable of doing everything else to a high standard as he did in that WC game and deservedly got MOM. He will be a good signing for the Saints if he can curb his temperament and concentrate 100% on his game.
Comment number 98. Posted by Mainsyon 7 Sept 2017 14:34
Bang average player
Comment number 97. Posted by sastroon 7 Sept 2017 14:31
Biggar has the admirable quality of making the best of a limited talent. But one can't help thinking that a better manager and more attack-minded coach than Gatland would have got a lot more out of the richly gifted James Hook. Biggar is so to speak the Farrell to Hook's Ford -- pedestrian application against wayward talent. The former may be good enough for England, but not, surely, for Wales.
Comment number 96. Posted by wizardon 7 Sept 2017 14:18
I am sorry to see Biggar(note the spelling) go from the Ospreys, unlike some on here I believe he has always given 100% for Ospreys, Wales and the Lions. I agree he's not in the same category as some of the legends, but it's a different game these days and he is physical enough and has the intestinal fortitude to do well with the Saints. Good luck to him I say.
Comment number 95. Posted by TheLastKingOfEnglandon 7 Sept 2017 11:59
@94 You've hit the nail on the head regarding one of my least favourite plaudits, that someone is a "big game player". To me this means that someone either can't be bothered or goes missing for some games. For me its better to describe them as a "hit or miss" player or inconsistent.
Take Jamie Roberts, often described as a "big game player" but he's often anonymous if its not a "big game".
Comment number 94. Posted by Pragmatiston 7 Sept 2017 11:45
He's a bit a whinger, which is against the values of rugby, so I'm not his biggest fan. He also goes missing in some of the smaller games.
However, you can't deny he's a big game player and steps up to the mark when it matters. Seems like he has the quality but a bit of an attitude problem if you ask me.
Comment number 93. Posted by wales4everon 7 Sept 2017 11:45
Not gonna miss him! Hopefully this will mean Wales having a better, more attacking no.10. I'd go for Patchell or Sam Davis. Mind you, O.Williams is coming along well. Bye Bigger
Comment number 92. Posted by chrison 7 Sept 2017 09:25
I do not believe Harry is / was considered as the next No.10 at Saints (even more so considering the signing of Biggar) but as a inside centre.
Comment number 91. Posted by TheLastKingOfEnglandon 7 Sept 2017 09:19
@88 The way he played against Sarries, I'd agree
We're having some problems displaying the comments at the moment. Sorry. We're doing our best to fix it.More comments Loading…
You must sign in to rate comments
Close