Comment number 125. Posted by steve71on 8 Sept 2017 23:07
@124 Oh yes defo not poached by England as his first club was in Cardiff when he came over to be with his brother! Surely, if we were 'poaching' him, he'd have gone straight to an English club?! ;)
Comment number 124. Posted by kiwidudeon 8 Sept 2017 21:58
Yep deformation looks english, defo was not poached and plays for the best side in the world. An all round good guy and would be an asset to the current world cup holders twice on the trot who are not actually the best team in the world however the abs are not lucky enough to have him.
There u go Mr comment policing guy. Is that better?
Comment number 123. Posted by GM Massingbirdon 8 Sept 2017 21:46
I think injury has robbed England of its Ma Nonu, he would have been that great if not quite so accomplished.
It's obviously not going to happen now.
Comment number 122. Posted by perfidiousalbionon 8 Sept 2017 21:01
The mechanical demands on his joints from his muscular frame must be huge. One injury with prolonged absence often leaves you vulnerable to other injuries. Only prolonged rehab allows proper recovery. A rushed return could lead to further
damage which would be really sad for the lad.
Falcons flying high tonight. Two good victories. We may dare to hope for a permanency......Go Falcons!!
Comment number 121. Posted by U16227783on 8 Sept 2017 18:09
Think the 12 weeks is a conservative assessment. Think he'll be back quicker than that. EJ wants him back as part of the 23 for the WC. I hope he's back and firing....we need our best players from an England point of view.
Comment number 120. Posted by villageblacksmithon 8 Sept 2017 17:08
Alcohol is not a great anti inflammatory, or body healer... Just ask Fredalo Flintoff... Another career ended early by that combo of injury and booze...
Comment number 119. Posted by steve71on 8 Sept 2017 16:57
@117 Ah spoken like a true Welshman Nick! (Although don't necessarily disagree with you!) A number of players have had injury spells and then disappeared but some have had that and then come back stronger. Time will tell, as long as he isn't put straight into the England team.
Comment number 118. Posted by Peteon 8 Sept 2017 16:39
@109 Manu is a great player and not just a battering ram. When SL played him on the wing in NZ everyone said "he won't cope under the high ball" etc. Turned out the only complaint was that he didn't get the ball enough and he was under-utilised. He has pace and he can pass (but normally has 3 people hanging off him). Perhaps a move to Toulon for a year would be his best move. Worked for Jonny
Comment number 117. Posted by Nick Coyleon 8 Sept 2017 12:16
Lets hope he has a speedy recovery and Jones picks him at least for the 6 nations ............he's no where near the threat he was.
Comment number 116. Posted by Anglophoneon 8 Sept 2017 11:58
Poor Manu! He suffers from a Rooney-Stokes Syndrome. A rare but debilitating condition characterised by a disproportionate level of media attention compared to other players in the same team.
The Beeb has run half a dozen pieces on him since his most recent comeback...all loosely based around him being a kind of superman...albeit with dodgy knees!
Leave him alone to recuperate!
Comment number 115. Posted by Dubbinon 8 Sept 2017 11:36
Tuilagi is history - knees too weak to cope with the stresses of that frame. Great shame but you won't see him in an England shirt again - far too much risk.
Comment number 114. Posted by Dr_Johnon 8 Sept 2017 11:31
Perhaps the BBC should create a Tuilagi section on the sports website.
That way those who want to follow every detail of his career, including his latest off field antics and talk up his England prospects know where to look, and the rest of us can stay on the rugby page and discuss players who have an international future.
Comment number 113. Posted by tailskidderon 8 Sept 2017 11:07
An unfortunate bad injury run. I hope he has a quick recovery and his S&C coaches sort him out - something seemes array there. Meanwhile - it would be a good time to reflect on his own demeanour. But godspeed.
Comment number 112. Posted by beeryswineon 8 Sept 2017 10:19
Think Tuilagi is carrying too much muscle if he keeps getting these constant injuries, cant see him in an England shirt again
Comment number 111. Posted by Nimrod2on 8 Sept 2017 09:45
88 DCS150
"Personally I think OZ and SA are a much tougher proposition then previous years and can beat England I feel. Certainly NZ are capable of beating England."
---
Any side can beat another on their day. But your comment 'NZ are capable of beating England' shows some real doubt for such a rabid AB supporter. Up until now you would have scoffed at England beating the NZ. 😁
