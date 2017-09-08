New Dragons chairman David Buttress wants top spot in Wales

New Dragons chairman David Buttress and WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips

Dragons have a new chairman, 40-year-old businessman David Buttress, who says they can become Wales' strongest team within five years.

Buttress' business achievements include being the former chief executive and co-founder of Just Eat UK.

He will lead a new board of directors following Dragons' takeover by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

"What I want to see is in five years' time for us to be the strongest region in Wales," he said.

"And I think that's a very realistic and achievable objective.

"I want the Dragons to be regarded as the most successful regional rugby team in Wales and I'll be working very hard to make that happen and fingers crossed we can."

Buttress, of Cwmbran, was educated at Croesyceiliog Comprehensive School before studying at Middlesex University and going into business.

Who is the new Dragons chairman David Buttress?

In 2015 he won the 2015 Entrepreneur Wales award.

He added: "I'm fully aware of the strength of feeling and the power and influence of rugby throughout the area. We know we have a challenge ahead to create a competitive modern Dragons which is truly representative of its region and which supports the 73 clubs of Gwent.

"But this is a challenge I will very much relish and one that the WRU and all the staff, players and coaches at the Dragons are fully behind."

WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips said: "We really have got everything we could have wished for in an international businessman and entrepreneur who has been there and done that in the business world, but who is Cwmbran born and bred and who has a real passion for rugby in Gwent."