C'mon Cardiff play with a bit of heart, you did the hard graft with 10 mins to go and just thought 'job done no hammering !!!" then Leinster romp in 3 tries, what does that say other than lack of quality depth in squad coming off the bench, fitness & coaching...it may be better to have on team in the East as it has shown countless times over the years that as Grav used to say..."West is Best!!"
Agree with 11, 12, 13 - Dragons have excellent supporters who have been loyal through the leanest of times, and we need 4 very strong, flourishing regions.Our economy benefits so much from rugby, and it is part of our identity. Would like to see it 'nationalised' and get some central funding, we just do not have the money our neighbours have. We need some innovative, unique ways to nurture it.
Even as an Ospreys supporter i hope this works. Always want to smash the other Welsh teams but realistically we could struggle this year, Blues look a bit desperate already . So that leaves Dragons as the only ones with anything positive happening, Scarlets apart.......by a big distance sadly. Good luck to Dragons . Wales needs 4 strong teams.
The crowd at Rodney Parade is loyal and enthusiastic and deserve some success so I hope he gets the results he's expecting. As others have said it comes down to money attracting the players in and coaches to get success on the pitch. there's been some great players out of Newport and Gwent over the years so the raw material is there.
looking positive for the Dragons. Partly owned by the WRU and new investment.Cant see the same for Cardiff Blues who have kicked off this season looking very poor on the pitch. Capital City team but no real investment and the team look like their playing by numbers and have played two games without creating much. They need more than a few young academy players need investment to buy some stars.
Ambitious, but new finance is key. If, and its a big if, a generous benefactor can be found to put the Dragons on a par with other teams in the league, he may stand a chance, but not if the business is hamstrung by outdated amateur thinking - I can't see how links to amateur clubs in the 'region' will help. Good luck though!
@8 Pro 5 - a bit severe. ... I'd go with Pro7X3 IrishScarlets OspreysGlasgowAnd then let Sarries in cos every league needs a whipping team.He does say 5 years & that's a realistic ambition to work to. Long way to go but there's such a strong tradition of rugby in Gwent I hope he nearly succeeds
Another gallant failure. Like the blues, when will these sides get it that to compete you need loads of money which will attract decent coaches and players! And as a result of lack of the former they are stuck with mediocrity. The pro 14 should be the pro 5; four Irish teams plus the Scarlets. This man is kidding no one bar himself.
This bloke is obviously an innovator who can think outside the box. Rugby is now a business and someone like him can shake up the status quo from their lethargy. His ambitions are probably not unrealistic.
I'm assuming Roy you obviously watched the kings and cheetahs last weekend?fantastic appraisal by yourself going against what pretty much all the knowledgable coaches and ex players think they will, soon enough be competitive
The purpose of the Dragons is traditionally to provide competition with the Italians for that wooden spoon. This season, what with the Blues already fading miserably and there being two new and somewhat hopeless entrants to this ring fenced and gerrymandered competition it's more difficult to call. They may well yet achieve mid-table mediocrity, and after that? The sky is the limit.
God bless him, and all who sail in him 😂
What was his degree in - fantasy fiction?
well well well....i never thought he'd end up here 25 years ago...!! good luck boyo!
Good luck to him! I admire his enthusiasm and optimism and hope his ambitions bear fruit.
