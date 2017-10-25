Harry Mallinder: Northampton centre agrees new contract until 2020

Harry Mallinder has scored 145 points in his 50 games for Northampton

Centre Harry Mallinder has agreed a new contract to keep him at Premiership club Northampton Saints until 2020.

The 21-year-old son of director of rugby Jim Mallinder came through the club's academy and toured Argentina with England in the summer.

He made his 50th Saints appearance in the Champions Cup game with Clermont Auvergne on Saturday.

"The Saints is my only club and I never considered going anywhere else," Mallinder told the club website.

"I've grown up at Franklin's Gardens and experienced some great memories already, both as a player and a young supporter of the club.

"Looking at the environment and the squad we have building here, I'm extremely positive about what is to come over the next few years," added Mallinder, who captained the England side that won the 2016 Junior World Cup.

Saints chief executive Mark Darbon said: "We want to build a world-class team with a backbone of home-grown talent to be successful.

"Harry has all the abilities to play a big part in this and we are thrilled that he has committed his future to the Saints."