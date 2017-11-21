Finn Russell to join Racing 92 as Glasgow sign wing Max McFarland

Finn Russell will play his club rugby in France from next season

Finn Russell will join Racing 92 when he leaves Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season.

Warriors said on Sunday the Scotland fly-half, 25, would be moving on for a "once in a lifetime opportunity".

French Top-14 side Racing will be Russell's second senior club, having turned professional in 2012.

Meanwhile, Glasgow say they have signed wing Max McFarland for the rest of the season "on a partnership contract with Scotland 7s".

Irish-born McFarland, who has a Scottish grandfather, previously represented the sevens side but has also played at age-grade level for Ireland.

"The opportunity to work under [Warriors head coach] Dave Rennie was a huge pull to come to Glasgow," McFarland told Warriors TV.

"One of my coaches back in Clontarf used to work with Dave and I've only ever heard the best of things, so I'm really looking forward to training under his guidance.

"The 7s are such a great group of boys, a good mix of experience and young fellas coming through and I'm excited to be involved with them as well as Glasgow."