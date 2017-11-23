Wales v New Zealand: Rhys Webb, Hallam Amos and Scott Williams start for Wales

Hallam Amos has scored two tries in the 2017 autumn interrnationals

Autumn internationals: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 25 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales have made three changes from the team beaten by Australia on 11 November for Saturday's Test against New Zealand in Cardiff.

Hallam Amos comes in for the injured Liam Williams with Scott Williams at outside centre with Jonathan Davies sidelined and Jamie Roberts named on the bench.

Rhys Webb's return at scrum-half is the one selection not enforced by injury.

Josh Navidi is selected at open-side with Justin Tipuric on the bench.

British and Irish Lion Tipuric has not appeared so far this autumn after suffering an injury before Ospreys' European Champions Cup match against Saracens.

Dan Lydiate, a Lion in 2013, is also on the bench.

Navidi will win his sixth cap in the same pack which started against Australia.

"Dan [Lydiate] has had a few injuries but coming back against Georgia we were happy with his performance last week," said head coach Warren Gatland.

"He was man-of-the-match and defended really well. He knows he has aspects of his game to work on.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales v New Zealand: All Blacks still have X-factor

"Justin has just come back in and not taken a huge part in training for the first three or four weeks. He will get on on Saturday and put him in contention for a potential starting berth the following week."

Gatland added that Navidi and Shingler deserved another chance after playing well against Australia.

"Defensively Aaron was good. The way he has matured from when he was first in the squad and the way he has played over the last 12 months is good.

"Josh made a good impact coming off the bench against Georgia as well.

There are 12 changes from the side that beat Georgia 13-6 last week.

Williams, Amos and Webb are the three survivors from that match with Rhys Priestland - who started at fly-half against Georgia - named on the bench after missing out altogether against the Wallabies.

The selection of Gloucester's Owen Williams at inside centre hints Gatland will continue with the more open style his side showed against Australia.

"Jamie comes in on the bench for experience and covering for Jonathan Davies," he added.

"It is a big game for Scott Williams and his 50th cap and that combination with Owen.

"We felt that 10/12 went well against Australia. They defended well and some of the attacking options were good.

"We are excited about those guys against a huge All Blacks backline."

Wales: Halfpenny, Amos, S Williams, O Williams, S Evans; Biggar, Webb; R Evans, Owens, Francis, Ball, A W Jones (capt), Shingler, Navidi, Faletau.

Replacements: Dacey, W Jones, Brown, Hill, Tipuric, Davies, Priestland, Roberts.