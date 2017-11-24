Pro14: Cardiff Blues 36-30 Connacht

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Cardiff Blues 36-30 Connacht

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Connacht Cardiff Blues (16) 36 Tries: Robinson, Morgan, Lane Cons: J Evans, Anscombe 2 Pens: J Evans 3, Anscombe 2 Connacht (13) 30 Tries: Adeolokun, Delahunt 2, Muldoon Cons: Carty, Crosbie Pens: Carty 2

Cardiff Blues edged to a nervous 36-30 win over Connacht in the Pro14 despite being outscored by four tries to three.

Ollie Robinson, Matthew Morgan and Owen Lane touched down for the Blues, who were never behind at the Arms Park.

But the home side needed the goal-kicking of Jarrod Evans and Gareth Anscombe, who were on target with eight kicks at goal between them.

Tries by Niyi Adeolokun and John Muldoon plus two from Shane Delahunt earned Connacht two bonus points.

The first half saw Robinson worked over for a try after 18 minutes following some superb handling from the Blues three-quarters, but Adeolokun streaked over from an interception to keep Connacht in the game.

Eleven points from the boot of a confident Evans to eight from rival fly-half Jack Carty made it 16-13 to the home side at the break.

The second half was even more frantic than the opening period, as Cardiff Blues maintained their advantage without ever being able to pull away.

Morgan scooted over from a scrum - with Connacht centre Eoin Griffin in the sin bin - before Lane smashed his way over for a debut try coming in off the wing.

Cardiff Blues winger Owen Lane finds a gap in the Connacht defence to score

But Delahunt piled over for two identical tries from short range either side of Lane's score to keep Connacht in the game, especially when Blues number eight Nick Williams saw yellow after a skirmish.

Anscombe, who had come off the bench, slammed over a long-distance penalty, but Pita Ahki's break saw Connacht captain Muldoon over for a score that earned his side two bonus points.

With the last kick of the game Anscombe landed another penalty to secure the win for the relieved Blues.

Cardiff Blues: Morgan; Lane, Smith, Halaholo, James; Evans, T Williams; Domachowski, Rees (capt), Filise, Earle, Welch, Cook, Robinson, N Williams.

Replacements: Myhill, Thyer, Peikrishvili, Down, Turnbull, Jones, Anscombe, Millard.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Adeolokun, Griffin, Farrell, Healy; Carty, Blade; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham, Roux, Cannon, Masterson, Heenan, Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: Delahunt, McCabe, Carey, Thornbury, Kelleher, Mitchell, Crosbie, Ahki.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU).

Assistant referees: Simon Rees (WRU), Adam Jones (WRU).

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU).