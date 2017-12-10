Close menu

European Champions Cup: Exeter 8-18 Leinster

comments99

Johnny Sexton
Johnny Sexton was one of five British and Irish Lions in Leinster's starting line-up
European Rugby Champions Cup
Exeter (3) 8
Try: Short Con: Steenson
Leinster (8) 18
Tries: Sexton, Conan Cons: Nacewa Pens: Sexton, Nacewa

Leinster maintained their 100% start in the Champions Cup and ended Exeter's year-long unbeaten home run with an impressive victory at Sandy Park.

Exeter had not been beaten on their own pitch since December 2016 but were outplayed by a powerful Leinster side.

After a dominant opening period, Johnny Sexton got the visitors' opening try and they took an 8-3 half-time lead.

Exeter's James Short crossed after Sean Cronin's yellow but a Jack Conan try and Isa Nacewa penalty sealed the win.

Exeter travel to the Aviva Stadium next weekend six points behind their opponents and level on points with Montpellier.

With all five of the other English teams in this season's competition having lost this weekend - Saracens' match was called off - it fell to Premiership champions Exeter to try to avoid the whitewash.

Both the hosts and Leinster came into the top-of-the-table clash in fine form, including victories in their opening pool games against Montpellier and Glasgow.

Rob Baxter's side were on a run of nine straight wins in all competitions, while three-time European champions Leinster had won seven of their last eight games.

But Exeter, unbeaten at home in all competitions since a 13-7 defeat by Bordeaux almost a year ago, were outmanoeuvred by an experienced Leinster side boosted by the return of a host of Ireland internationals.

The visitors dominated the early stages and the period raised questions over the use of video referee as they were twice denied in the first 15 minutes.

First, Sexton's boot was adjudged to have grazed the touchline as he offloaded to Luke McGrath and then despite TMO Eric Gonthier awarding Devin Toner a try, referee Romain Poite overruled his colleague by citing no clear evidence of grounding.

Exeter lost prop Harry Williams to the sin bin after pressure at the scrum and lost full-back Phil Dollman with a rib injury.

The hosts initially repelled Leinster with 14 men but were unable to hold out for the whole period as Sexton floated a kick pass to Nacewa on the wing before finishing his own move after quickly recycled ball.

Sexton added a penalty too but the boot of fly-half Gareth Steenson kept Exeter in touch at 8-3 down at the break.

James Short
Short's try drew Exeter level at 8-8 but the visitors asserted their dominance in the final period

Hooker Cronin was yellow carded for a high tackle on Exeter's replacement full-back Jack Nowell as he neared the try-line in the second half and this time it was the visitors who stood firm as the home pack came up short.

However the hosts' pressure eventually paid off as they overloaded the blind side and wing Short crossed for a try - but Steenson missed the conversion that would have given Exeter the lead.

However Leinster hit back when Nacewa stepped in for the injured Sexton to slot over a penalty before number eight Conan crossed after 44 phases of possession to stretch their lead to 10 points.

Despite missing out on a third try-bonus point in three matches, it was a stand-out performance and result from Leo Cullen's side, who rounded off a good weekend for the Irish provinces.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter: "I am not going to stand here and complain about officials' calls, because most of the things that were out there were completely in our hands, and that's what we have got to take responsibility for.

"Leinster played better than we did and deserved the scores they got. The positive is we can play better than that and we have got another opportunity in six days' time against the same opposition, and that is our challenge."

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen: "We controlled the ball pretty well in the first 20 minutes and we had some good chances, and we were a bit unlucky not to score.

"We eventually got over and had our noses in front, and there was a big moment on half-time when we held them and their pick-and-go game out.

"The try we gave up on the short side in the second half was a little bit disappointing but after that I thought we were quite strong aerially, and we were able to control possession reasonably well.

"But it is only half time and it will be a totally different challenge again next week."

CHAMPIONS CUP POOL THREE
TeamPlayedWonDrawnLostForAgainstBonus PtsPoints
Leinster33007643214
Exeter3201595708
Montpellier3102707348
Glasgow3003558711

Exeter Chiefs: Dollman; Short, Slade, Whitten, Woodburn; Steenson (capt), White; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams; Lees, Hill; Armand, Kvesic, Waldrom.

Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Francis, Skinner, Simmonds, Chudley, Hill, Nowell.

Leinster: R Kearney; McFadden, Ringrose, Henshaw, Nacewa; Sexton, McGrath; Healy, Cronin, Furlong; Toner, Fardy; Ruddock, O'Brien, Conan.

Replacements: Tracy, J McGrath, M Bent, J Ryan, J van der Flier, J Gibson-Park, Byrne, Larmour

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

99 comments

  • Comment posted by al777, at 21:57 10 Dec 2017

    3rd round results;

    PRO14 - 6 wins
    Aviva - 0 wins

    Not too bad for the 'inferior' league.....

  • Comment posted by Soaped Mouth, at 21:41 10 Dec 2017

    Need to tear up the champions cup rules, and start again. It should favour French and English clubs again... Oh wait. That was tried recently.

  • Comment posted by User0964465728, at 22:08 10 Dec 2017

    I’ve just watched 3 games Ireland v England club matches and what seems very obvious is that the Irish are far superior to us at the tackle/breakdown and it really is an area that we need to improve on if we want to win the World Cup.
    In the prem when defending we seem to ignore the breakdown once the tackles made,and don’t compete just get into position for the next tackle.We’ve had a lesson.

  • Comment posted by jamesnb, at 21:38 10 Dec 2017

    @5 it appears when the English teams are strong in europe it's the strength of the league making them battle hardened and when munster/Leinster were doing well it was because the English league is too tough.. it's never as simple as one team having better players at a particular time is it.....

  • Comment posted by kendosamurai, at 22:25 10 Dec 2017

    Can’t wait for the return next weekend. Hope we don’t get complacent. Exeter will come firing. They’re a good side. Let’s not get cockey about the whole weekend. I do think the Pro 14 is a lot stronger this year though. The so called inferior teams are a lot stronger. It says a lot that Ospreys are getting thumped domestically but can win away in Europe

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, at 20:46 10 Dec 2017

    Irish teams certainly showing impressive form (like their national side)

    English sides having a dip - any great reason for it?

  • Comment posted by InMyOpinion, at 22:47 10 Dec 2017

    Chiefs didn't give a bad account of themselves considering the opposition.
    This team improves year on year. Breakdown is an Irish speciality. Double teaming counter rucks, sealing off with their elbows, very aggressive clear outs. There's been a tendency to commit less men to the ruck in the English game and it's leaving them vulnerable. Ireland steam filleted the abs in this fashion.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, at 09:13 11 Dec 2017

    44. You don’t hear Leinster crying about the Toner try, they just got on with it and scored a few.

  • Comment posted by joepublic, at 22:17 10 Dec 2017

    Leinster are clearly the outstanding side in the EC. Had the penalty try been awarded to Nowell it might of been different. Next Saturday at Lansdowne Road the Chiefs will have to mix up the styles of play. Top 14 leaders La Rochelle play like the Barbarians of old. Clermont probably dodged a bullet with the postponement against an angry, wounded Sarries. This competition is enthralling.

  • Comment posted by bogeyhead, at 14:05 11 Dec 2017

    Steve 71 sorry I must apologise. Some English Premiership clubs did win in the second string European Rugby Challenge Cup matches at the weekend.

    I actually like watching the English Premiership matches, but when David Flatman waxes lyrically about the Premiership being the best league in the world, we occasionally need to come back down to earth and face reality.

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, at 21:28 10 Dec 2017

    Great win for Leinster. I was so chuffed with every result on the weekend of Champions cup rugby. Well done all teams that won. Well played and well deserved.

  • Comment posted by paulfs68, at 09:28 11 Dec 2017

    Just the type of competition we need to better ourselves, some silly mistakes on our part & Leinster punished us, as you would expect from such a strong international side - this is what European Champions Cup Rugby is about & why we want to be part of it - Come on you Chiefs....

  • Comment posted by PWL, at 21:58 10 Dec 2017

    English clubs had a poor weekend! Get over it, stop making lame excuses and move on!

  • Comment posted by Rsuppards, at 08:48 11 Dec 2017

    With a couple of notable exceptions, not a good weekend for English clubs all round

  • Comment posted by Soaped Mouth, at 12:57 11 Dec 2017

    The Irish provinces don't "rest their best players" for the Pro14. They rotate to develop the players who will stars of the future. Furlong, Tracy, Cronin, Conan, Sexton, McGrath, Ringrose (and nearly everyone else with the exception of Nacewa who plays every game he is fit for anyway) were all developed this way. English clubs pay a fortune for the first 15, and then flog them.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, at 08:05 11 Dec 2017

    31. I was surprised with Glasgow’s European performance too. Looks like they have t quite got the balance right in terms of just doing enough in pro14 and then peaking for European games. Even the Leinster/Munster game a few months back was a bit half-hearted as they had euro games he following week.

  • Comment posted by al777, at 14:55 11 Dec 2017

    The Irish model works for managing the top players. It goes beyond that - ie Jordi Murphy moving to Ulster next season as Leinster currently have a 7 international back row forwards. Marty Moore coming back to Ireland but instead of his old province (Leinster) is going to Ulster rather than compete directly with Furlong. The IRFU have a big say in all this.

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, at 11:50 11 Dec 2017

    @52 B_T_J

    The IRB issued a clarification to refs, that the decision on whether to award a penalty try should be taken based on whether a try would have been scored if the player committing the act of foul play was not there.

    So unless the ref thinks another player could have got to Nowell, if the tackle was high it should have been a penalty try.

  • Comment posted by TobyEsterhase, at 14:57 11 Dec 2017

    What a fantastic game of rugby that was. Leinster aint 3 times champions for nothing and Exeter never gave an inch!

  • Comment posted by DVM, at 21:26 10 Dec 2017

    Leinster kept more of their ball, difficult to score without the ball!! White box kicks too much and the opposition are ready for it. If you need to kick, make sure your team mates have a chance of getting to the receiver. Not only does he box kick too much, he telegraphs his moves from the base of the scrum. I think No. 9 is a weakness in their team, still I'd rather see Chudley at 9 or find a DC

