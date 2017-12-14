Danny Wilson: Cardiff Blues coach appointed assistant coach at Wasps

Danny Wilson announced in September he would be stepping down as Cardiff Blues head coach at the end of this season

Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson has been appointed forwards coach at Wasps for the 2018-19 season.

The 40-year-old announced in September he would be leaving the Welsh region at the end of this campaign.

Nottingham head coach Ian Costello is also to join Premiership side Wasps during pre-season to complement the coaching talent already in place.

Wilson joins Welsh director of rugby Dai Young, who was Blues coach before joining Wasps in 2011.

Costello's responsibility will be skills development and exits as Wasps expand their coaching team in line with other English Premiership clubs.

"While I have only worked with Danny for a limited time when he was part of the Academy set-up at Cardiff Blues," said Young. "I know he has gone on to forge a very strong reputation as a quality coach.

"Equally with Ian. Everyone I know who worked with him at Munster, and also as part of our loan arrangement with Nottingham, can't speak highly enough of his rugby knowledge and attention to detail."

The Blues are also losing their backs coach Matt Sherratt to the Ospreys.

Former Ireland international Geordan Murphy - currently assistant coach at Leicester - is among the favourites to take over at the Blues from Wilson next season.