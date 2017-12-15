Exeter Chiefs prop Jack Owlett joins Cornish Pirates on dual registration

Jack Rowlett (left) has also played for Plymouth Albion on dual registration

Championship club Cornish Pirates have signed Exeter Chiefs prop Jack Owlett in a dual-registration agreement.

The 22-year-old joined the Chiefs after impressing for the University of Exeter side and has made three first-team appearances so far.

They all came in the Anglo-Welsh Cup last season, his first a 62-25 win over Cardiff Blues.

Owlett has been named on the bench for Sunday's British and Irish Cup game against Scarlets.

They remain top of their group despite last weekend's 18-10 defeat by the same opponents.

