Exeter Chiefs prop Jack Owlett joins Cornish Pirates on dual registration
- From the section Rugby Union
Championship club Cornish Pirates have signed Exeter Chiefs prop Jack Owlett in a dual-registration agreement.
The 22-year-old joined the Chiefs after impressing for the University of Exeter side and has made three first-team appearances so far.
They all came in the Anglo-Welsh Cup last season, his first a 62-25 win over Cardiff Blues.
Owlett has been named on the bench for Sunday's British and Irish Cup game against Scarlets.
They remain top of their group despite last weekend's 18-10 defeat by the same opponents.