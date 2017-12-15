Lions pair O'Mahony and Furlong sign new IRFU contracts

Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Furlong have signed three-year extensions to their contracts

Lions and Ireland duo Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Furlong have signed IRFU contracts which will keep them at their provinces until at least 2021.

Munster flanker O'Mahony, who had contract offers from English and French clubs, said he's "absolutely delighted" to remain with the Pro14 side.

Leinster tight-head prop Furlong has made 73 appearances for the province and won 19 Ireland caps.

He was a Lions starter in all three Tests against New Zealand this year.

"I am delighted to have signed a contract with the IRFU to continue to play with Leinster," said 25-year-old Furlong.

"I got a number of opportunities over the past few seasons that have helped me to develop as a player and I want to continue to develop and be successful with both Leinster and Ireland."

Furlong made his debut for Leinster against Newport Gwent Dragons in November 2013.

Leading the Lions

O'Mahony has captained Munster since 2013 and he was Lions skipper for the first Test against New Zealand in June.

The 28-year-old has chalked up 42 international caps, along with 98 Munster appearances.

"I'm very proud of where I am from and I am really excited about what we are building down in Munster right now," added O'Mahony.

"Playing for my country is something I dreamed of growing up as a boy, so I cherish each occasion I am lucky enough to take to the field in an Irish jersey.

"I look forward to building on what has been achieved to date with the rest of the Irish squad and management team."