Wales will play South Africa in USA ahead of Argentina tour

Hadleigh Parkes scored two tries on his Wales debut against South Africa in the 2017 autumn series

Wales will play South Africa on Saturday, 2 June at Washington's Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, ahead of their tour to Argentina.

Wales played South Africa in December in the final game of their autumn series, winning 24-22 in Cardiff.

Wales face Tests in Argentina on 9 and 16 June and will stop in the US first.

"This is an exciting fixture for the WRU and for the national squad," Welsh Rugby Union Group CEO, Martyn Phillips said.