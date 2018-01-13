Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Theo Brophy-Clews has featured for England at junior level

European Challenge Cup Pool Four London Irish (7) 47 Tries: Loader, Brophy-Clews 4, Chawatama, Cokanasiga Cons: Bell 2, Atkins 4 Krasny Yar (10) 17 Tries: Pruidze, Latu Cons: Malaguradze 2 Pen: Malaguradze

Theo Brophy-Clews scored four tries as London Irish produced a rampant second half to beat Russian side Krasny Yar.

Irish trailed 10-7 at half-time but ran in six scores after the break for their second win in Pool Four to keep alive their slim qualification hopes.

Centre Brophy-Clews added to a first-half try for winger Ben Loader and second-half scores from Lovejoy Chawatama and Joe Cokanasiga.

Krasny Yar led through Giorgi Pruidze's try but were eventually overwhelmed.

London Irish: Bell; Ransom, M Williams, Brophy Clews, Loader; Atkins, Steele; Elrington, Paice, Hoskins, Lloyd, De Chaves (capt), Cooke, Northcote-Green, Curtis-Harris.

Replacements: Gleave, Smallbone, Chawatama, Basham, Woolstencroft, Meehan, Fowlie, Cokanasiga.

Krasny Yar: Matiashvili; Galinovskiy, Pruidze, Malaguradze, Artemyev (capt); Apikotoa, Dorofeev; G Tsnobiladze, V Tsnobiladze, Fukofuka, Mahu, Garbuzov, Gresev, Arhip, Khudiakov.

Replacements: Kondakov, Prepelitse, Tsiklauri, Ilin, Iagurdin, Riabov, Latu, Golosnitskii.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Sco)