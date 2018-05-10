Joe Cokanasiga: Bath sign London Irish and England Under-20 winger

Joe Cokanasiga scored four Premiership tries for London Irish this season

Bath have signed winger Joe Cokanasiga from Premiership side London Irish.

The 20-year-old Fiji-born England Under-20 international will move to Bath this summer, and has agreed a three-year deal at The Rec.

Cokanasiga has been named in England's training squad ahead of their match against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday 27 May.

"The environment at Bath is exactly what I need to develop and achieve my international ambitions," he said.

Cokanasiga scored four tries in 20 league appearances this season as the Exiles were relegated to the Championship.

He had signed a four-year contract with Irish last October.