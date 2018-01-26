Six Nations: Who would make your greatest ever Scotland rugby team?

Scotland's Greatest XV

Which current Scotland stars would have been good enough to grace the Grand Slam-winning sides of 1984 or 1990?

Conversely, how would Scottish legends like John Jeffrey and Finlay Calder fare in today's game?

The number of truly great sides the country has produced could arguably be counted on one hand, but Scotland has a long history of top-class individual players.

So which players would you pick for the greatest Scotland XV of all time? Good luck selecting a full-back...

Pick your Scotland Greatest XV

Choose 15 players for your greatest ever Scotland rugby team.

  • How can you choose between Hogg, Irvine and Hasting at full back? All brilliant players.

  • Some players have the wrong numbers, Doddie needs a 5 on his back.
    My back three would all be full backs, Irvine and Hogg forced onto the wings to accommodate Gavin Hastings at full back
    One of the best balanced back rows I ever had the privilege to see live, Calder White and Jefferey, maybe not world class as individuals but as a unit they were simply devastating, happy days

  • Even as an English fan, it’s great to recall some of these players. McGeechan and Renwick were absolute wizards in the centre. But you would fear for their safety now, sadly. Google is good memory aid if you are getting on a bit. If you are not, get on there and see how the game used to be played! (Not necessarily better, just different).

  • For goodness sake accept this for what it is, a bit of fun. Why do people get all jingoistic about it.
    I am English but that doesn't stop me selecting a team. After all, over the years there have been some truly world class players to have worn the Scottish jersey.

  • Thank you BBC for doing this, I used to watch every Scotland match (mostly highlights) because my Mum followed Scotland. Many of these players were legends of my youth, my Mum passed away in 2006, this has been 15 mins of memories that was time well spent, I'm an England fan but loved the resurgent Scots in the Autumn, don't think they have the pack this time round but they are coming back....

  • No Jason White for 6? You guys are having a laugh!

  • Didn’t Irvine used to play at wing sometimes?

  • My XV is basically influenced by watching Scotland winning the grand slam in 1990, and in the 1991 RWC, as a wee boy. Such great players in those days. But Rutherford as Scotland’s greatest 10.

  • Jim Hamilton cruelly omitted, never could a man run in slow motion quite like he.

  • "How can you choose between Hogg, Irvine and Hasting at full back? All brilliant players."

    Yeah you'd have thought the BBC would have atleast gave you the option to select Irvine on the wing or Hogg at fly-half.

    3 of the best Scottish players of all time so fail to see how you can leave any of them out.

  • Kenny Logan?! I think someone has just looked at the cap count....

  • After a week dominated by various HYS's on English and Welsh matters, mainly injuries, there appears a relatively light hearted HYS on something to do with Scottish rugby. Immediately the idiots start trolling. I suppose it is to be expected from the pond life.

  • I have been following Scottish rugby for over 40 years and IMHO this current squad is some of the best talent Scotland has EVER produced! The only thing against them is the fact they are still a young side and haven't actually won anything yet - but they are capable of being legends. Its also very unfair to compare today's players with amateur's of yesteryears.

  • Jonny Gray in his international career has only missed 11 of his 484 attempted tackles giving him a tackles success rate of 97.7%. What a player and only 23 and has already played for his country 38 times and Hogg at 25 has already played for Scotland 55 times. If both keep on playing til they are 35 they could quite easily get to 150 international caps. Already two of our best players of all-time

