Six Nations: Who would make your greatest ever Scotland rugby team?
Which current Scotland stars would have been good enough to grace the Grand Slam-winning sides of 1984 or 1990?
Conversely, how would Scottish legends like John Jeffrey and Finlay Calder fare in today's game?
The number of truly great sides the country has produced could arguably be counted on one hand, but Scotland has a long history of top-class individual players.
So which players would you pick for the greatest Scotland XV of all time? Good luck selecting a full-back...
'I’m English. Who cares?'
You sir, are an embarrassment to England. That you cannot contain yourself on a 'British' Sporting Website' because there is an open topic of discussion on something that is not 'English'. Wow. We all know views like yours are in the minority, as they are across the nations, but for goodness sake man, get out mums house and get a girlfriend or something. grow up!!
My back three would all be full backs, Irvine and Hogg forced onto the wings to accommodate Gavin Hastings at full back
One of the best balanced back rows I ever had the privilege to see live, Calder White and Jefferey, maybe not world class as individuals but as a unit they were simply devastating, happy days
I am English but that doesn't stop me selecting a team. After all, over the years there have been some truly world class players to have worn the Scottish jersey.
Then why are you posting such a crass comment if you don’t care. Or is it because you do but are a moron
Yeah you'd have thought the BBC would have atleast gave you the option to select Irvine on the wing or Hogg at fly-half.
3 of the best Scottish players of all time so fail to see how you can leave any of them out.