European Champions Cup: Quarter-final dates and venues confirmed

Saracens are hoping to emulate Toulon and win three consecutive European titles

Leinster against Saracens at the Aviva Stadium will round off the European Champions Cup quarter-final weekend.

The fixture details for the knockout stages have been announced with Leinster playing the defending champions on Sunday, 1 April in Dublin.

On the same day, Clermont Auvergne face Racing 92 in an all-French contest.

Scarlets play La Rochelle at Parc y Scarlets in the opening quarter-final on Friday, 30 March while Munster versus Toulon is on Saturday, 31 March.

The visit of Saracens to Dublin to face the top seeded team after the group stages will be the most anticipated game of the last eight for many, with Leinster aiming to continue their perfect record in the tournament this season after winning all six of their Pool Three matches.

In-form Scarlets, who have qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time since 2007, will play competition newcomers La Rochelle in the first game of the weekend.

Munster, who beat Castres in the final game of the pool stages to secure a home quarter-final, will return to Thomond Park to play the three-time champions, Toulon.

The opening game of the Sunday double-bill will see Top 14 rivals Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92 go head-to-head at at Stade Marcel-Michelin.

European Champions Cup quarter-finals Friday, 30 March Scarlets v La Rochelle Parc y Scarlets (17:30 BST)

Saturday, 31 March Munster Rugby v RC Toulon Thomond Park (15:15 BST)

Sunday, 1 April ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92 Stade Marcel-Michelin (13.00 BST) Leinster Rugby v Saracens Aviva Stadium (15:30 BST)

The route to the finals weekend in Bilbao has become clearer for the teams still involved, with the quarter-final dates for the second-tier Challenge Cup also confirmed.

The Challenge Cup final will take place on Friday, 11 May (kick-off 21:00 CET), with the Champions Cup final scheduled for the following day (kick-off 17:45 CET).

There are two Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Friday, 30 March as top seeds Pau welcome Stade Francais to the Stade du Hameau in the Pyrenees while Newcastle host Brive at Kingston Park.

Connacht, last season's beaten finalists, will be out for revenge when they face Gloucester in Galway on 31 March - the Irish province lost a Challenge Cup quarter-final and a Champions Cup play-off to Gloucester in 2015.

In the last Challenge Cup quarter-final of the weekend, Edinburgh play the Cardiff Blues at Murrayfield.

European Challenge Cup quarter-finals Friday, 30 March Pau v Stade Francais Paris Stade du Hameau (20:00 BST) Newcastle Falcons v Brive Kingston Park (20:00 BST)