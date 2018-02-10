Pro14: Munster 33-5 Zebre

Brian Scott touches down for Munster's second try against Zebre in Limerick

Guiness Pro14 Munster (12) 33 Tries: Arnold 2, Scott, Copeland, R Scannell Cons: Hanrahan, Keatley 3 Zebre (0) 5 Try: Palazanni

Sammy Arnold scored two tries as Munster cruised to a bonus-point win over Zebre in the Pro14 encounter.

Arnold went over for the opening try at Thomond Park before Brian Scott's first try for Munster helped the hosts to a 12-0 lead at the break.

Guglielmo Palazzani's touched down to give the Italians hope before Munster surged clear with tries from Robin Copeland, Rory Scannell and Arnold.

Second-placed Munster lie 12 points behind Conference A leaders Glasgow.

Zebre may sit bottom of the conference but they made a bright start before Arnold went over on 25 minutes.

Conor Oliver's pass set the centre on his way to sprint to the corner although JJ Hanrahan missed the conversion.

Hanrahan made no mistake with his second attempt after Scott touched down to finish off an impressive rolling maul.

The visitors finally got on the scoreboard on 52 minutes as scrum-half Palazzani darted over from a five-metre scrum - Serafin Bordoli failed with the conversion attempt.

Hopes of a comeback were soon dashed with Copeland going over from a ruck and then Scannell scored the bonus-point try from Ian Keatley's off-load.

Arnold completed his double on 74 minutes before Keatley slotted over his third conversion to seal a comfortable victory.

Munster: Zebo, Sweetnam, Arnold, Goggin, Wootton, Hanrahan, Williams, Cronin, N. Scannell, Scott, Kleyn, B. Holland, O'Donoghue, Oliver, Copeland.

Replacements: R. Scannell for Goggin (52), Keatley for Hanrahan (52), Poland for Williams (60), Loughman for Cronin (69), Ryan for Scott (54), Grobler for Kleyn (60). Not Used: O'Byrne, D. O'Callaghan.

Zebre: Gaffney, Di Giulio, Bisegni, Afamasaga, Venditti, Bordoli, Palazzani, Ah-Nau, D'Apice, Bello, Sisi, Biagi, Giammarioli, Meyer, Tuivaiti.

Replacements: Azzolini for Venditti (61), Raffaele for Palazzani (58), De Marchi for Ah-Nau (61), Luus for D'Apice (58), Tenga for Bello (58), Krumov for Biagi (61), Minnie for Tuivaiti (58). Not Used: Parata.

Ref: Ben Whitehouse (Wales).