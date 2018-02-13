Six Nations 2018: England call up Sam Moore, son of of ex-Wales lock Steve

Sam Moore (L) played for England Under-20s v Wales Under-20s in the 2018 Six Nations

England coach Eddie Jones has named the son of former Wales lock Steve Moore as an apprentice in their latest Six Nations squad.

Cardiff-born back-rower Sam Moore, who plays for Sale, has played for England U16s, 17s, 18s and 19s but is also eligible for Wales.

"We have said to him if you want to play for England and you are good enough we will select you," said Jones.

"If you don't then go and play for Wales, it's completely up to the lad."

Sam Moore is a former Everton FC academy player of the year while his father made three Wales appearances, against Canada, Romania and Tonga in 1997 and his clubs included Swansea and Cardiff.

Steve Moore made his Wales debut against Canada in 1997

Steve Moore's brother Andy - they were both born in Grantham - made 26 Wales appearances from 1995-2002, but they never played Test rugby together.

Sam Moore was called up along with another apprentice in Harlequins wing Gabriel Ibitoye, who scored a try as England U20s beat their Welsh counterparts 37-12 in the 2018 age-grade Six Nations last Friday.

"Sam is a tall guy, who plays a bit like Kieran Read and good in the open spaces," said Jones.

"He has chosen to play for an English club, he is English qualified. We invited him to the camp and he came.

"He has not made a commitment saying I will only play for England, I am sure he is still working it out in his head.

"It's not something that worries us, we are not concerned with capping players for the sake of keeping them.

"We will cap players if they are good enough."

After beating Wales 12-6 last weekend, England are preparing to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, 24 February when Ireland host Wales in Dublin.

Moore is one of seven members of England's 32-man squad that have returned to their clubs this weekend.