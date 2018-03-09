Aaron Penberthy: Fly-half to rejoin Jersey Reds as one of three summer signings

Aaron Penberthy began his career at Redruth before joining Cornish Pirates in 2011

Jersey Reds are to re-sign Aaron Penberthy from Ealing in the summer.

The fly-half, 25, is one of three new players who will join for next season, along with Ulster fly-half Brett Herron and Ealing prop Sam Rodman.

But props Jake Armstrong and Jake Woolmore and full-back Tom Pincus will all leave St Peter in the summer to join Championship rivals Bristol.

Meanwhile, Jersey have signed Bristol centre James Newey and Fylde scrum-half Alex Dolly until the end of this term.

Penberthy initially joined Jersey from Cornish Pirates in the summer of 2013 and kicked more than 300 points in 50 games.

Herron, 22, who can also play at centre and full-back, has played once in the Champions Cup and six times in the league for Ulster since joining them from Rosslyn Park, while 25-year-old Rodman is a former England Students player.

"I'm looking forward to working with Aaron again - he's an experienced Championship operator but I think has the potential to push on in his career and be a key part of our squad next season," said Jersey boss Harvey Biljon.

"There'll be some genuine competition for places, as Brett is a very promising young player who has had limited opportunities at Ulster and will be seeking more game-time.

"Sam is also ready for a new challenge after his time with Ealing and we'll be aiming to develop him as a player as we have done with other players, notably in the front row, in recent seasons."

New signing James Newey has yet to play a league game for Bristol

Meanwhile, Biljon has bolstered his current side ahead of their final five Championship fixtures and the knockout stages of the British and Irish Cup.

Newey, 19, moves to Jersey on loan, having spent much of last two years on loan at Clifton in National Two South, although he played twice in the Anglo-Welsh Cup for Bristol last season.

Australian Dolly, has made 21 appearances in National League One for Fylde this season and comes in following Tim Duchesne's departure from the Championship side.