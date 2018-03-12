Joe Jones: Sale Sharks sign former Wales Under-20 prop from Perpignan

Joe Jones spent two years with Sale's academy as a youngster before joining Cardiff Blues

Sale Sharks have signed former Wales Under-20 prop Joe Jones from French side Perpignan on a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old spent time with Welsh Premiership clubs RGC 1404, Cardiff and Pontypridd while with regional side Cardiff Blues before joining Perpignan.

Jones, who has won five caps for Wales U20s, will move to Sale after spending two years in France's second division.

"I'm really looking forward to giving my all to ensure I maximise the opportunity," Jones said.

"The time now feels right for me to return home and I relish the chance to provide the coaches a real selection option and hopefully help the Sharks to more successes in the Premiership.

Jones, who is from Mold in North Wales, spent two years at Sale's academy before joining Cardiff Blues in 2013.

Director of rugby Steve Diamond said: "He's coming back to join us and we see him following in the footsteps of Will Griff John. At just 22, his maturation as a prop will come and we have got big plans for Joe.

"The way that the scrum laws have gone, we need these lads to be athletes and durable as well as real physical specimens and Joe possesses all of those qualities and we are delighted to have signed him."