Commonwealth Games 2018: Scotland can win rugby sevens medal - John Dalziel

Scotland captain Scott Riddell will appear at his third Commonwealth Games

Scotland Sevens head coach John Dalziel believes his squad can bring a Commonwealth Games medal back from the Gold Coast next month.

Scotland are in a pool with Malaysia, Papua New Guinea and South Africa, with only one team progressing.

South Africa are the reigning World Sevens Series champions and also top this season's standings.

"One hundred per cent we can win a medal. I think we have shown that before," Dalziel told BBC Scotland.

"I am really excited about the momentum that we have been starting to build through the World Series with the new group. We are going to leave nothing unturned to try and bring back a medal for Team Scotland."

Scotland's final pool match will be against current world number ones South Africa, with the game likely to decide who will qualify for the knock-out stages.

Dalziel though insists it would be dangerous to look that far ahead with two emerging nations standing in their way before they face the Blitzboks.

"When you are playing in a format that is three games, the first game is so important," noted Dalziel, who has bolstered his core squad with Glasgow Warriors quartet Lee Jones, Ruaridh Jackson, George Horne and Matt Fagerson, plus Edinburgh duo Glenn Bryce and Darcy Graham.

"You have got to win that to make the second game right, and then you have got to win that."

Experienced captain Scott Riddell, 32, will be making his third appearance at a Commonwealth Games, having featured at the last two in Delhi (2010) and Glasgow (2014).

Scotland star Stuart Hogg was part of the Sevens squad that reached the last eight at Glasgow 2014

Scotland lost 35-17 to South Africa in the quarter-finals in Glasgow, but Riddell says memories of four years ago will inspire him on the Gold Coast.

"I have just such a real affinity to Glasgow now. I look back so fondly on how the city came alive to support Scotland," he said.

"Every event was absolutely buzzing. The crowd at Ibrox over the two days was something I will never experience again.

"The noise and the excitement of running out in front of 45,000, all supporting Scotland, is certainly a career highlight, although there was a frustration we didn't do a wee bit better."

Scotland are currently 12th - out of 18 - in this season's World Series standings, after six of the 10 events.

The Commonwealth rugby sevens tournament takes place at the Robina Stadium, in the Gold Coast suburb of Robina, from 13-15 April, on the final three days of the Games.