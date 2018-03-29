Sam Jones: Wasps flanker retires aged 26 because of injury

Sam Jones played 118 times for Wasps

Wasps flanker Sam Jones has retired on medical advice after failing to recover fully from an injury sustained at an England training camp.

Jones, 26, fractured his fibula and suffered significant damage to his ankle while grappling with British and Irish Lion Maro Itoje during a judo session in October 2016.

He has not played a first-team match since and has now been advised to quit.

"The decision was made for me, which was tough to hear," said Jones.

"But it's a decision that I understand is in my best interests."

Jones played 118 times for Wasps after coming through the club's academy, making his senior debut in November 2010.

He sustained the injury while preparing for the autumn internationals - where he was tipped to make his England debut - and was only expected to be out for five months.

"Unfortunately, the injury was a complicated one and my rehab wasn't progressing the way we wanted, with multiple setbacks along the way," he added.

"For me, getting selected for England based on my club form was a huge achievement and I'm proud that was my last contribution to the game."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said: "He was destined to be a Wasps legend and a club captain and I'm sure those things would have led to many England caps.

"Whatever Sam turns his hand to, I'm sure he will make a success of it."