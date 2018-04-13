Tom Grabham: Scarlets wing forced to retire through injury

Tom Grabham played for Abreavon and Bridgend before moving to the Ospreys

Scarlets winger Tom Grabham has been forced to retire from professional rugby due to a knee injury.

The 26-year-old made one competitive appearance for the Scarlets, against Zebre in September, but played 50 times for the Ospreys, scoring eight tries.

Grabham had surgery to repair his knee injury but the recovery has not been sufficient to play professionally.

"It is with disappointment that I today have to confirm that I will be retiring from professional rugby," said Grabham.

"It's particularly disappointing that I've not been able to make more of an impact at the Scarlets but I will cherish my time here."

Grabham is the second Scarlets player forced to retire in recent weeks after 23-year old Jack Condy was also forced to call time on his career.