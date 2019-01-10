European Champions Cup: Danny Cipriani named in Gloucester team to face Munster

Cipriani suffered a muscle tear against Exeter and was forced off before half-time

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 11 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Danny Cipriani is set to return for Gloucester in Friday's European Champions Cup match against Munster.

Cipriani is named at fly-half having recovered from a chest injury sustained in December's pool game against Exeter.

In his absence, Gloucester have lost their last two Premiership games.

Ollie Thorley returns on the left wing while Franco Marais, sidelined since the previous meeting between these two sides, is named among the replacements.

Elsewhere, Henry Walker comes in at hooker, Franco Mostert moves to the blind-side flank from the second row with Ed Slater taking Mostert's place, and Lewis Ludlow is back at open-side flanker.

With all of the Pool Two teams within four points of each other, Gloucester coach Johan Ackermann says his side need to forget their recent league form.

"Having those losses were disappointing and not good for us," he said. "But my message to the players was that history can't be changed and we can only control what's in front of us.

The situation in Pool two is tight with two games to go

"We've learned lessons from the past two weeks and implemented them into our training to try and get better. But we've not been sulking about it. Friday's challenge is massive and, if you go into it with a negative mindset, it's not going to help."

Munster coach Johann van Graan has made six changes to the side that defeated Connacht last weekend.

Mike Haley, Rory Scannell, Conor Murray, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer and CJ Stander all come into the side.

Peter O'Mahony is named as captain while Chris Farrell keeps his place after being cleared to play following a knee scan earlier this week.

Rhys Marshall returns from injury and is named among the replacements with the hooker set to make his first appearance since the sides met in October.

Gloucester: Hudson; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Braley; Hohneck, Walker, Balmain; Slater, Grobler; Mostert, Ludlow, Morgan (capt).

Replacements: Marais, Seville, Knight, Clarke, Evans, Vellacott, Williams, Trinder

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, Scannell, Earls; Carbery, Murray; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Archer; Kleyn, Beirne; O'Mahony (capt), O'Donnell, Stander.

Replacements: Marshall, Loughman, Ryan, Holland, Botha, Mathewson, Bleyendaal, Goggin.

