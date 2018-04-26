Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons

Manu Tuilagi has been out for a month after being hurt against Wasps

Aviva Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Friday, 27 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England centre Manu Tuilagi returns to Leicester's line-up for the crunch clash with Newcastle with both sides aiming to secure fourth place.

Tuilagi, who has been out for a month with a pectoral problem, is one of three returning from injury along with Brendon O'Connor and Mike Williams.

Newcastle make four changes with fit-again captain Will Witty coming in after missing the last two months.

Wingers Vereniki Goneva and Sinoti Sinoti return, as does Ally Hogg.

The Falcons are currently fourth, two points clear of Leicester, but whoever wins will be in pole position to clinch the final Premiership play-off place.

Leicester: Veainu; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Toomua, May; Ford (capt), Youngs; Genge, Polota-Nau, Cole, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Hamilton, O'Connor, Kalamafoni

Replacements: Youngs, Bateman, Mulipola, Wells, Williams, Harrison, M Tait, Holmes

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti; Hodgson, Young; Lockwood, Lawson, S Wilson, Green, Robinson, M Wilson (capt), Graham, Hogg

Replacements: Socino, Vickers, Davison, Witty, Burrows, Takulua, Socino, A Tait

Referee: Luke Pearce