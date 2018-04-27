Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks

Sale skipper Will Addison is to join Ulster in the summer

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 28 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Premiership leaders Exeter make two changes to their backs for the visit of Sale, Sam Hill in for the injured Ian Whitten while Joe Simmonds gets the nod at fly-half over Gareth Steenson.

Up front, Alec Hepburn and Jack Yeandle come into the front row, while Sam Skinner returns to the second row.

Sale make eight changes - six positional - to their squad.

Will Addison is back at full-back, while Johnny Leota is named in the 23 for the first time in almost a year.

Centre Leota last played for Sale in last season's final match against Bath but suffered a knee ligament injury at the start of this season.

That Bath fixture was also the last time that the Curry brothers, Ben and Tom, were named together in the Sharks' starting XV, while the James brothers, Sam and Luke, retain their centre positions for the trip to Devon.

Teams

Exeter: Turner; Nowell, Slade, Hill, Cordero; Simmonds, White; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Francis, Lees, Skinner, Ewers, Armand, Simmonds.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Moon, Holmes, Dennis, Waldrom, Townsend, Steenson, O'Flaherty.

Sale: Addison; McGuigan, S James, L James, Yarde; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Ostrikov, T Curry, B Curry, Ross (capt).

Replacements: Jones, Tarus, Aulika, Beaumont, Strauss, Cliff, Leota, Odogwu.