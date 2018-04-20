Pro14: Zebre v Ospreys (Fri)

Media playback is not supported on this device Ulster scrape past Ospreys 8-0 at Kingspan Stadium

Pro14: Zebre v Ospreys Venue: Stadio Lanfranchi Date: Friday, 21 April Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Live on S4C. Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Dylan Moss and Georgian international Giorgi Nemsadze make their Ospreys and Pro14 debuts in the visit to Zebre.

Matthew Aubrey and Ifan Phillips also make their first PRO14 starts and Dewi Lake and Matthew Dodd could make their debuts from the replacements bench.

James Ratti, Kieran Williams and Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler could also enjoy first league appearances if they are called from the bench.

The Italians make just two changes to the side who beat Dragons last time.

Italian international hooker Oliviero Fabiani and tight-head prop Dario Chistolini come in to the front row along with loose-head prop Lovotti, who retains his place from last week.

Zebre hope to set a new record of victories in the tournament if they beat the Ospreys in front of their home fans.

Ospreys interim head coach Allen Clarke, said: "We know that we've got a Champions Cup play-off to look forward to in May but the focus is first and foremost on this weekend and what will be a difficult challenge against Zebre.

"We've taken the opportunity to freshen things up a bit but the 23 that we've been selected is, we believe, an exciting line-up that can travel to Parma and deliver a performance of the standard expected of an Ospreys team.

"We have the utmost respect for our opposition, who have beaten the Dragons and lost by just the three against Cardiff Blues in their most recent home games."

Zebre: Matteo Minozzi; Mattia Bellini, Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Castello, Giovanbattista Venditti; Carlo Canna, Marcello Violi; Andrea Lovotti, Oliviero Fabiani, Dario Chistolini, Leonard Krumov, George Biagi, Jacopo Sarto, Johan Meyer, David Sisi

Replacements: Luhandre Luus, Cruze Ah-Naum, Eduardo Bello, Valerio Bernabo, Derick Minnie, Guglielmo Palazzani, Edoardo Padovani, Gabriele Di Giulio*

Ospreys: James Hook; Dewi Cross, Joe Thomas, Luke Price, Dylan Moss; Sam Davies, Matthew Aubrey; Rhodri Jones, Ifan Phillips, Ma'afu Fia, Lloyd Ashley, Adam Beard, Giorgi Nemsadze, Guy Mercer, Sam Cross

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Alex Jeffries, Matthew Dodd, James Ratti, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Kieran Williams, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler

Referee: Lloyd Linton

Assistants: Keith Allen (SRU) and Andrea Piardi (FIR)

TMO: Charles Samson (SRU).