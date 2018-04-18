Challenge Cup: Jenkins and Dacey face late fitness test for semi-final

Jenkins signed a contract extension this month which will see him remain at the Cardiff Blues until the end of the 2018-19 season

European Challenge Cup semi-final: Cardiff Blues v Pau Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 21 April Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Gethin Jenkins and Kristian Dacey face late fitness tests ahead of the Blues' Challenge Cup semi-final against Pau.

The two Welsh front-row players picked up minor injuries against Edinburgh and did not travel to South Africa for the Blues' two Pro14 games last week.

Head coach Danny Wilson said he was tempted to fly both out to South Africa but it was not worth the risk.

"Hopefully they'll pass a couple tests, if they do they'll be available which would be a massive boost," said Wilson.

"They both picked up minor injuries and didn't recover in time... we were planning on flying them out for the Kings game but neither had recovered in time to justify it."

The Blues secured Champions Cup qualification with an emphatic 45-12 win over Southern Kings last week and Wilson believes in doing so they have taken some pressure of Saturday's semi-final.

"Winning on Saturday was huge for us and getting the points in South Africa to qualify for Europe was really important," said Wilson.

"The goal in my time here was to get the region back into the Champions Cup and we've done that.

"In a way we've taken a bit a pressure off and now we can really focus on a home semi-final and a chance to go play in a final.

"We are fully aware of the challenge but our form recently has been right up there and hopefully we keep that going on Saturday.

"This group of players and staff have worked extremely hard and now we have a chance to do something special."

Slade blow

Pau's former New Zealand outside-half Colin Slade has been ruled out of the match because of a thigh tear.

Wilson said he was aware of the threat Saturday's opponents Pau will bring to the Cardiff Arms Park, but said it should be a great occasion.

"The likes of Conrad Smith, the names are quality," said Wilson.

"They have had some really good performances this season, especially in the Challenge Cup.

"They are fighting on two fronts so both clubs are in very similar positions which should make for a great occasion."