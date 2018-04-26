This entry is now closed for comments.
Comment number 126. Posted by jimbojon 26 Apr 2018 20:54
I felt a year out would have done him the world of good. He’s still very young and has made plenty dosh to cover him during a sabbatical to help his concussion issues
Comment number 125. Posted by 50 Calon 26 Apr 2018 19:20
@120. Posted by TARW
Those test match fees the RFU pay their players is absurd. £22,000 a game. Planks and plodders stealing money from gullible fans. 22k for the lot would be too much imho....
Comment number 124. Posted by TARWon 26 Apr 2018 18:33
@122
Dont think Pro 14 would want to lower the standard, better to get a few Georgian or Romanian teams in lol
Comment number 123. Posted by ENGfanon 26 Apr 2018 18:14
Good for him. performed poorly at Saints but i'm starting to get a feeling that Northampton are quite adept at stunting player growth (Hanrahan).
Comment number 122. Posted by MikeEchoon 26 Apr 2018 17:58
Steve Brown will keep taking his share of swag though.
Concerned about spending ? not his money = club backers.
AP may implode, perhaps then beg to join Pro14 + ?
Comment number 121. Posted by Hopalongpropon 26 Apr 2018 17:53
Interesting that people like to characterise GN as a crash ball type of player. If you observe he has far more in his skill set including good running angles & a decent step.
If he didn't perform well at Saints there are a few possibilities - he lost form, lost confidence but possibly the team's style limited his effectiveness. Best out of there anyway - glad he's back
Comment number 120. Posted by TARWon 26 Apr 2018 17:52
Glad George is back in Wales I think he will score a lot of tries next season.
A little off topic I see Steve Brown is concerned about the finances of the premiership clubs (apart from Exeter a well run club) my comment is you reap what you sow!!
Comment number 119. Posted by Walesforever1on 26 Apr 2018 17:42
George North is an exceptional athlete. Unusually for a tall man, he packs in a high density of muscle mass and fast twitch fibres; a genetic pre-disposition most usually seen by shorter male athletes of 5ft 7 and under.
On that basis therefore, he is a priceless asset to Wales, and now the Ospreys.
Comment number 118. Posted by Adamon 26 Apr 2018 17:13
I just hope he remains injury free. He is a pleasure to watch when in form but at the end of the day his long term health is paramount.
Comment number 117. Posted by MikeEchoon 26 Apr 2018 16:22
116 Ruckedout
(Don't mention Port Talbot and ladies thereof, I mentioned it the once and got away with it.)
West is best, but North is good.
If keeps improving may become as good as Alex Cuthbert.
Comment number 116. Posted by Ruckedouton 26 Apr 2018 16:04
Lots of post breaking the house rules, think the moderators are getting a bit OTT, think they need a tree hugging holiday.
Comment number 115. Posted by Jonesyon 26 Apr 2018 13:51
Very good comments, hard to argue tbh.
Think if he settles in the Ospreys brand of rugby will allow him to regain some of that lost form.
with his injury record a running non contact, warrenball, GN would be worth seeing.
Comment number 114. Posted by Anglophoneon 26 Apr 2018 13:40
@113
Well obviously I don't like him one bit when playing against England but otherwise he seems a pleasant young man and I have nothing against him. He has been part of the "omnihulk" trend in pro-rugby that has tended to detract from the game I remember...but that again is not a reason to dislike someone.
I genuinely worry for the guy's health. He doesn't want to drink with a straw at 40!
Comment number 113. Posted by Jonesyon 26 Apr 2018 13:32
Anglophone
serious questions - would you consider yourself a GN fan ?
Not disagreeing with your comments
Comment number 112. Posted by MikeEchoon 26 Apr 2018 13:26
50 Cal
Meant when he has ball driving it in, GN is not a Shane Bach style dancer, more a crash ball centre type player, like a quicker Jamie Roberts.
GN is such a dangerous player gets targeted.
Johnny Wilkinson cut his career short by going for big hits rather than tackling for ball.
Look at how Scott Gibbs, Ray Gravell etc took ball into contact.
Comment number 111. Posted by Anglophoneon 26 Apr 2018 13:26
A recent Danish study of over 20,000 people found that the risk of dementia increased by up to 60% for individuals suffering head trauma in their 20s.
If George has any sense he will think about retiring or switching sports (he's a hell of an athlete). He's nothing left to prove in rugby!
