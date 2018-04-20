European Champions Cup: Leinster v Scarlets (Sat)

Like Rhys Patchell, Dan Jones is a former Wales Under-20s fly-half

European Champions Cup semi-final: Leinster v Scarlets Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 21 April Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Rhys Patchell is at full-back for Scarlets as Dan Jones wins the fly-half jersey for their European Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster in Dublin.

Patchell's switch means Leigh Halfpenny moves from full-back to right wing for Saturday's match at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw returns for Leinster after recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in February.

He has not played for Leinster since they beat Montpellier 23-14 in the quarter-finals in January.

However, the hosts are without scrum-half Luke McGrath because of an ankle injury while British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien, who has also had shoulder problems, misses out.

The hosts are led by Ireland and Lions fly-half Johnny Sexton with versatile veteran Isa Nacewa hoping to continue his brilliant form on the wing.

Scarlets have again opted for a split of six forwards and two backs on the bench with flanker James Davies covering the outside backs if needed.

The visitors hope their last knock-out trip to Dublin - a semi-final play-off win on the way to the 2017-18 Pro12 title - will be a good omen on this occasion.

However, history is on Leinster's side in Europe. They have won five of the rivals' seven European encounters, including the last four.

Leinster boast the only 100% win record in this season's tournament with Scarlets having lost two pool games on the way to this stage.

It is Scarlets' first last-four appearance in the tournament since 2007, when they lost to Leicester.

Media playback is not supported on this device Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac wants to make history in Champions Cup

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said: "We're in the same competitions so we face each other often.

"This is the first clash since that semi-final last year with our top sides out.

"Both sides know there's a massive prize at the end of the day."

The winners will face Racing 92 or Munster in the final in Bilbao on Saturday, 12 May.

Leinster: R Kearney; McFadden, Ringrose, Henshaw, Nacewa; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Healy, Cronin, Furlong, Toner, Ryan, Fardy, Leavy, J Murphy.

Replacements: Tracy, J McGrath, Porter, Molony, Conan, McCarthy, Carbery, Larmour.

Scarlets: Patchell; Halfpenny, S Williams, H Parkes, S Evans; D Jones, G Davies, R Evans, Owens (capt), Lee, Beirne, Bulbring, Shingler, J Davies, Barclay.

Replacements: Elias, D Evans, Kruger, Rawlins, Cummins, A Davies, Hughes, Boyde.

Referee: Romain Poite (Fra)

Assistant referees: Mathieu Raynal (Fra), Pierre Brousset (Fra)

TMO: Philippe Bonhoure (Fra)

Citing commissioner: Shaun Gallagher (Eng)