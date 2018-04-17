Ulster players express 'sadness' at exit of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding

Ulster players have expressed their "sadness" at the departures of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding following the termination of their contracts.

Jackson and Olding had their contracts revoked by Ulster and the IRFU on Saturday after being cleared of rape last month following a nine-week trial.

Ireland hooker Rob Herring read a short prepared statement from Ulster players.

"It is with a great deal of sadness that the players and pro staff have learnt of this outcome," said Herring.

"We know that the two boys will be successful both on and off the pitch wherever they go.

"As a group, we have to move on and our full focus is now on Glasgow this weekend," adding Herring at a scheduled news conference in advance of Saturday's game.

On Monday, Ulster Rugby chief executive Shane Logan said he "couldn't envisage" Jackson or Olding playing for Ulster or Ireland again.

While the pair were cleared of rape, there was controversy over social media and text messages which emerged in evidence during the trial which were regarded as being misogynistic.

The duo are expected to resume their rugby careers outside Ireland.