European Challenge Cup: Gloucester v Newcastle Falcons

Hosts Gloucester are without their skipper, Willi Heinz

European Challenge Cup Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 20 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make six changes for Friday's European Challenge Cup semi-final against Newcastle Falcons at Kingsholm, as wing Tom Marshall starts.

Skipper Willi Heinz misses out with a torn calf so Callum Braley is at scrum-half and Ed Slater will be captain.

Visitors Newcastle also change six, as Josh Matavesi and Maxime Mermoz come in to start at inside and outside centre.

Evan Olmstead and Ryan Burrows start in the back row, while Sean Robinson replaces Will Witty in the second row.

The winners will meet Cardiff Blues or French outfit Pau in the final in Bilbao on Friday, 11 May.

Gloucester are bidding to reach the final for the second season running after last term's loss to Stade Francais at Murrayfield, and for the third time in four seasons after lifting the trophy in 2015.

Newcastle, who are three points and two places above sixth-placed Gloucester in the Premiership table with two games remaining, are bidding for their first major European final.

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We've played each other twice already so there's not an unknown factor, both teams know each other quite well, so it makes the contest quite intriguing.

"Newcastle are the one side that have come here and beaten us, we went there and beat them, so it shows you how well-balanced both sides are.

"On the night, the team that is the best focused and the most accurate will get the result, we must make sure we get out of the blocks and play well."

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards told BBC Newcastle:

"Gloucester are an outstanding team, they really are. At times on Friday night, our backs are going to be against the wall, but we have got the players to cope with that.

"They probably have better form than us at this moment in time, but it'll probably go right to the wire.

"If it goes right to the wire, we've probably got more of a chance of winning than they have."

Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Trinder; Burns, Braley; McAllister, Matu'u, Balmain; Slater (capt), Galarza; Ackermann, Polledri, Morgan.

Replacements: Hanson, Hohneck, Afoa, Clarke, Ludlow, Vellacott, Symons, Sharples.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Harris, Mermoz, Matavesi, Kibirige; Hodgson, Young (capt); Lockwood, Lawson, Wilson, Green, Robinson, Olmstead, Graham, Burrows.

Replacements: Socino, Vickers, Davison, Witty, Wilson, Stuart, Radwan, Penny.