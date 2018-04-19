Logovi'i Mulipola: Newcastle Falcons sign Leicester Tigers prop on undisclosed terms
- From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle Falcons have signed Samoan prop Logovi'i Mulipola from Premiership rivals Leicester Tigers on undisclosed terms for the 2018-19 season onwards.
Mulipola, 31, has been with the Tigers since January 2012 when he joined on a short-term deal before signing a permanent contract that summer.
The versatile front-rower, who has played both sides of the scrum for Leicester, has five tries in 95 games.
He has 20 caps for Samoa, the last of which came in November 2016.