Matt Bolwell and Sam Matavesi: Cornish Pirates pair sign new one-year deals

From the section

Sam Matavesi, the brother of Newcastle players Josh and Joel, won three international caps for Fiji in 2013

Matt Bolwell and Sam Matavesi have signed new one-year contracts with Championship side Cornish Pirates.

Back-row forward Bolwell, 23, has made 60 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2013.

Hooker Matavesi, a 26-year-old Fiji international, joined the Pirates from Redruth in December.

"Sam is such a talented player who quickly found his feet and made a terrific impact," Pirates player-coach Alan Paver told the club website.

Cornish Pirates are fourth in the Championship table with one game of the season remaining.