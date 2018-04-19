Matt Bolwell and Sam Matavesi: Cornish Pirates pair sign new one-year deals
Matt Bolwell and Sam Matavesi have signed new one-year contracts with Championship side Cornish Pirates.
Back-row forward Bolwell, 23, has made 60 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2013.
Hooker Matavesi, a 26-year-old Fiji international, joined the Pirates from Redruth in December.
"Sam is such a talented player who quickly found his feet and made a terrific impact," Pirates player-coach Alan Paver told the club website.
Cornish Pirates are fourth in the Championship table with one game of the season remaining.