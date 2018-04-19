Jamie Bhatti: Scotland prop agrees new deal at Glasgow Warriors

Bhatti celebrates this year's Six Nations victory against England at Murrayfield

Glasgow Warriors prop Jamie Bhatti has agreed a new contract following a "whirlwind" first full year as a professional.

The 24-year-old is staying on at Scotstoun until at least May 2019.

Bhatti made his Warriors debut in November 2016 and has since been capped eight times for Scotland.

"I just love being at this club," he said. "I want to keep improving as a player and I believe this is the right place for me to do that."

Bhatti's first international appearance came against Samoa in November and he featured in the two other autumn internationals against New Zealand and Australia.

Five more Scotland caps came in the Six Nations.

"It's been a whirlwind of a year," Bhatti told Warriors TV. "I came in for my first pre-season as a professional, got the opportunity to start a game at the beginning of the season and then managed to start most of the games after that.

"I then got in the autumn Test squad and won my first cap for Scotland and played in all three games.

"I was playing for Scotland again in the Six Nations and now, coming to the business end of the season, I have eight caps and I've played 25 times for the club, so it's been a good first year as a professional."