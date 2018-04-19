Biyi Alo: Worcester Warriors prop to leave for French side Soyaux Angouleme

Biyi Alo has represented England at *Under 18 and Under 20 levels

Worcester prop Biyi Alo is to leave the club in the summer and join French second-tier side Soyaux Angouleme.

The 24-year-old has played 30 times for the Warriors since first moving to Sixways from Saracens in June 2016.

The French side have risen from playing in the fifth tier of French rugby to the second in five years.

"I'd like to thank Biyi for his efforts during his time at Sixways and wish him the best of luck in his move," Worcester boss Alan Solomons said.