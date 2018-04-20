Michael Dowsett: Worcester Warriors scrum-half to leave for Japan

Michael Dowsett has featured 13 times in all competitions for Worcester this season

Michael Dowsett will leave Worcester Warriors at the end of the season to continue his career in Japan.

The 26-year-old Australian scrum-half has scored two tries in 21 outings since joining the club in 2016.

He spent three years with Australian Super Rugby side ACT Brumbies before his more to Sixways.

"I would like to wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his career," Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons told the club website.