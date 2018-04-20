Pro14: Ulster v Glasgow (Sat)

Nick Timoney and Rob Herring are drafted into Ulster's pack

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 21 April Kick-off: 18:05 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC2 NI, BBC2 Scotland and the BBC Sport website

Ulster have made five changes from the win over Ospreys for Saturday's crucial Pro14 game against Glasgow.

Luke Marshall replaces Darren Cave at centre with Andy Warwick, Rob Herring, Alan O'Connor and Nick Timoney drafted into the pack.

Rory Best drops to the bench with Callum Black, Kieran Treadwell and injured Matthew Rea also missing out.

Glasgow, who have already booked a Pro14 semi-finals spot, make six changes from their win over Connacht.

Ali Price and Finn Russell start in the half-back positions with Henry Pyrgos and Peter Horne dropping to the bench.

Huw Jones and Lelia Masaga also replace Sam Johnson and DTH van der Merwe in the backs with prop Siua Halanukonuka and lock Tim Swinson taking over from Zander Fagerson and Jonny Gray.

Ulster must earn bonus-point wins in their remaining games against Glasgow and Munster to keep alive any hopes of qualifying for the play-offs.

Even if Ulster do achieve two bonus-point wins, Edinburgh will still only need to take a point from their final home game against Glasgow to deny the Irish province a play-offs spot.

Ulster are battling on two fronts as they need to remain ahead of Benetton in Conference B to set up a European Champions Cup qualification play-off game against Ospreys.

Glasgow's win over Connacht means they will finish top on Conference A in the Pro14 which guarantees them a home semi-final.

Ulster: C Piutau; L Ludik, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J McPhillips, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, R Kane; A O'Connor, I Henderson (capt); N Timoney, S Reidy, J Deysel

Replacements: R Best, K McCall, T O'Toole, K Treadwell, C Ross, P Marshall, A Curtis, T Bowe.

Glasgow Warriors: S Hogg; T Seymour, H Jones, A Dunbar, L Masaga; F Russell, A Price; A Allan, F Brown, S Halanukonuka; S Cummings, T Swinson; R Harley, C Gibbins (capt), M Fagerson

Replacements: G Turner, R Grant, Z Fagerson, G Peterson, M Smith, H Prygos, P Horne, N Grigg