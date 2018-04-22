Legendary All Black Dan Carter makes podcast history, joining Ugo Monye and Chris Jones on the latest episode of Rugby Union Weekly.

In Carter's first ever podcast appearance, he chats about Paris, Neymar and Champions Cup rugby with Racing 92.

Racing 92 face Munster in Sunday's Champions Cup semi-final showdown in Bordeaux.

The fly-half said: "I've got my last couple of months here, and I'm not going to slacken off. I'm going to work harder than I have ever worked,

"I'm 36 and I may not be playing the best rugby of my career, but I still feel like I have got a lot to add, and the individual is nothing without the team.

"Even though I may not be playing my best rugby, I want this team to be successful."

After guiding New Zealand to World Cup glory in 2015, Carter has spent three seasons in France before he winds down his career in Japan.

Listen to the full interview on the latest Rugby Union Weekly podcast.