Glasgow Warriors: Injured Jonny Gray & Ryan Wilson to be fit for Pro14 semi-final

Jonny Gray, left, and Ryan Wilson miss Glasgow's trip to Ulster with upper body injuries

Injured Glasgow Warriors forwards Jonny Gray and Ryan Wilson are expected to be fit for the club's Pro14 semi-final, head coach Dave Rennie has confirmed.

Lock Gray, 24, injured his shoulder in Friday's win over Connacht, while club captain Wilson, 28, is nursing a chest problem, with both missing Saturday's meeting with Ulster in Belfast.

Glasgow face Edinburgh on 28 April before a home semi-final in mid-May.

"We expect both of them to play in the semis," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"We'll make a decision on whether they'll be available next week."

Glasgow have secured top spot in Conference A, netting a semi-final at Scotstoun on the weekend of 18-20 May.

Rennie has rotated his squad for the trip to Belfast, making six changes to the team that ran in four tries against Connacht.

Huw Jones has not played for Glasgow since scoring three tries for Scotland during the Six Nations

Ali Price and Finn Russell replace Henry Pyrgos and Peter Horne in the half-backs, while fellow Scotland back Huw Jones makes his first appearance for Glasgow since the Six Nations.

"Like we've done all year we're trying to create competition for places," Rennie said. "We're happy with the way Henry Pyrgos and Peter Horne went last week, and Ali and Finn get their chance tomorrow.

"Likewise with Huw Jones, we've got really good depth in midfield and his opportunities have been limited since he's been back from international duty.

"But he'd a very good Six Nations so he's very excited about the opportunity to play tomorrow."

Rennie is confident their clash with Ulster - who must win to preserve their hopes of a play-off berth - and derby meeting with Edinburgh will help prepare his players for the knockout stages.

"We've got a couple of tough away games with Ulster and Edinburgh, a couple of really good games that will help in our momentum," the New Zealander added.

"If we've got aspirations of winning this competition, we're going to have to win it away from home. Great we've got a couple of tough opponents.

"It's been a good year for Scottish rugby, the national side were competitive in the Six Nations and Richard Cockerill and his [Edinburgh] team have done a really good job on the other side of the draw. They've won a lot of big games recently and got themselves in a good position, so they've done well."