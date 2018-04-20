Gareth Davies: Scarlets 'hungry' for Leinster semi-final success

Davies scored against Leinster in last season's Pro12 semi-final

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies says Scarlets are "hungry" going into Saturday's European Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster.

It has been 11 years since they last reached this stage of the competition, and are yet to make the final.

Scarlets will arrive at Dublin's Aviva Stadium as Pro12 champions, having beat Leinster in last season's play-offs.

"It is quite an achievement to get this far, but we are hungry for more now," said Davies.

"We set a target at the start of the season to be involved in the knockout stages in both the league and Europe."

The 27-year-old from Carmarthen said the 2007 semi-final loss to Leicester has been "mentioned once or twice" but they want to go one step further and "make a bit of history".

Davies has scored 44 tries in 167 appearances for Scarlets

Davies said they have no intention of changing the way they play, despite what is at stake.

"We will stick to our usual game," he said.

"Leinster are going to be full of confidence, but I think we will have plenty of confidence as well. A few of us had a couple of days off last week to recharge the batteries, and we have come in and are looking good.

"We have shown in the last 12 to 18 months the brand of rugby that we enjoy playing. We have trained well, and hopefully we can bring that brand of rugby again this weekend."

Davies said their play-off victory over Leinster was "obviously a good day", but a lot has changed since.

"We won't be looking back too much at that game because it is a different challenge for us.

"Leinster are one of the best teams in Europe, they are top of our conference in the Pro14 and beat Saracens a couple of weeks ago."

But he admits they like going into the game as underdogs.