George McGuigan: Newcastle Falcons re-sign Leicester Tigers hooker
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle have re-signed hooker George McGuigan from Premiership rivals Leicester, two years after he left Kingston Park to join Tigers.
The 25-year-old, who will join up with Falcons ahead of next season, made 69 appearances during his first stint having come through their academy.
McGuigan has missed much of the 2017-18 campaign because of a neck injury.
"We were disappointed when he decided to leave the club two years ago," said Newcastle boss Dean Richards.
"We have continued our development as a team since then, George has experienced something different down at Leicester and from both sides of the equation it is a move which makes sense."