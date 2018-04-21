George McGuigan: Newcastle Falcons re-sign Leicester Tigers hooker

George McGuigan played 53 Premiership games for Newcastle before joining Leicester in 2016

Newcastle have re-signed hooker George McGuigan from Premiership rivals Leicester, two years after he left Kingston Park to join Tigers.

The 25-year-old, who will join up with Falcons ahead of next season, made 69 appearances during his first stint having come through their academy.

McGuigan has missed much of the 2017-18 campaign because of a neck injury.

"We were disappointed when he decided to leave the club two years ago," said Newcastle boss Dean Richards.

"We have continued our development as a team since then, George has experienced something different down at Leicester and from both sides of the equation it is a move which makes sense."