BBC Sport - Pro14 highlights: Ulster secure bonus-point win over Glasgow

Watch: Ulster secure bonus-point win over Glasgow

Nick Timoney's last-gasp try gives Ulster the bonus-point as a 36-16 win over Glasgow keeps their slim hopes of a Pro14 play-off spot alive.

John Cooney got Ulster's first try and kicked 11 first-half points, while Glasgow's try came through Callum Gibbins.

Gibbins touched down again at the start of the second half, but Ulster rallied through Sean Reidy's try and two from flanker Timoney.

Top Stories