Ulster rugby: Leinster pair linked with move to Belfast

Joey Carbery won a Grand Slam with Ireland this year but has frequently played at full-back by Leinster

The IRFU says it will not comment on player contract issues following reports linking Leinster's Joey Carbery or Ross Byrne with a move to Ulster.

The Sunday Times has reported the Union wants Leinster to choose which of the pair they wish to retain next season.

Ulster are seeking a replacement fly-half after Paddy Jackson's recent departure from the province.

Jackson and Stuart Olding both had their contracts revoked after being cleared of rape last month.

The two former Ulster players were cleared after a nine-week trial but there had been controversy over social media and text messages they had exchanged.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora and head coach Joe Schmidt want either Byrne or Carbery to move to Kingspan Stadium and both men visited Leinster's training centre this week to discuss the matter with the province's head coach Leo Cullen.

"We don't comment on player recruitment or contracting issues as a matter of policy," said an IRFU spokesperson, who also confirmed it is normal for members of the national coaching team to attend provincial training sessions.

Byrne and Carbery have both provided cover for Johnny Sexton at Leinster this season but the British and Irish Lions fly-half remains the first choice playmaker for both club and country.

At international level, Carbery, 22, has won 10 Test caps and appears to be Schmidt's back-up option for Sexton but the New Zealand-born player has been primarily used as a full-back by Leinster this season and has started just one game in his preferred position.

In contrast, Byrne, 23, has made 17 starts this season in the number 10 jersey for his club but he has yet to earn any senior international honours.

Ulster, who are also seeking a new head coach to replace the departing Jono Gibbes, are likely to be without Jean Deysel for their remaining matches of the season after the South African flanker suffered a suspected ACL injury during the win against Glasgow Warriors.