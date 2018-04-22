Glasgow Warriors: Dave Rennie to make changes for Edinburgh

Edinburgh take on Glasgow at Murrayfield after Ulster's game away to Munster

Glasgow Warriors will make changes for next weekend's showdown with Edinburgh after a disappointing loss at Ulster, says head coach Dave Rennie.

Warriors had already secured top spot in Pro14 Conference A before Saturday's 36-15 defeat at Kingspan Stadium.

The visitors were overpowered by an Ulster side battling to overhaul Edinburgh in the play-off race.

"Ulster were more urgent than us, they were more desperate than us," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"They had the edge on us and we were outmuscled. We didn't have a lot of answers in the second half.

"There are some pretty disappointed boys in the changing room and we'll need to get them back up for next week."

Ulster's victory leaves them four points behind third-placed Edinburgh in Conference B, meaning they need another bonus-point win away to Munster next week and hope Glasgow leave their Scottish rivals with nothing at Murrayfield.

The final match of the regular season, also doubles as the decider for the 1872 Cup.

Edinburgh won 18-17 when Glasgow last visited Murrayfield in December, with the Warriors hitting back with a 17-0 success the following weekend.

"We've got a lot to play for," insisted Rennie, who selected a strong side full of internationals against Ulster. "We'll have a look at the footage and see who deserves to play.

"We've got a handful of guys who didn't feature who will come into the mix."

Glasgow are guaranteed a home semi-final against the winner of a play-off between the sides finishing second and third in Conference B, meaning there could be one more Scottish derby before the season is out.

Defending champions Scarlets await either Edinburgh or Ulster.