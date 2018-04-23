Johnny Sexton salutes 'professionalism and hunger' of Leinster and Ireland youngsters

James Ryan bowls over a Scarlets defender as Dan Leavy offers support during Leinster's big win on Saturday

Ireland and Leinster fly-half Johnny Sexton has praised the "professionalism and mental hunger" of the new generation of Irish players.

Just weeks after Ireland's Grand Slam triumph, Leinster stormed into the final of the Champions Cup with a crushing win over Scarlets.

James Ryan, 21, Jordan Larmour, 20, and Dan Leavy, 23, are enjoying breakthrough seasons.

"The professionalism for their age is incredible," Sexton told BBC 5 live.

"With the Irish team the same guys came in and brought a freshness and an unbelievable mental hunger.

"It doesn't happen by chance - these guys had to bide their time last year, and they are taking their opportunities now."

The influential Sexton, 32, captained Leinster in the semi-final at the Aviva Stadium, contributing 18 points in an authoritative individual display.

He says "hard work" and coming out on the right side of "small margins" have contributed to success at both domestic and international level this season.

Leinster now face Racing 92 in the European final in Bilbao on 12 May, before focusing on the Pro 14 play-offs.

"A few more games [to win] to make it a very special season," Sexton added. "But our toughest test is ahead of us."

And Sexton says the side will shut out the external expectation, with Leinster heavy favourites to clinch their fourth European Cup.

The Dublin-based province are unbeaten in Europe this campaign, winning all six games in a highly competitive pool before convincing victories over Saracens and Scarlets in the knockout stages.

"The expectation we have is from within," Sexton added.

"It's important we ignore most of the noise from the outside, because people build you up to knock you down. I can tell you that personally, that's just the way the world works.

"They will want to see us tumble at the last hurdle, so we have to take motivation from that as well."