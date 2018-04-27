Pro14 Judgement Day: Dragons v Scarlets (Sat)

Cory Hill will miss Dragons' final game of the season

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Scarlets Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 28 April Kick-off: 15:05 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Scott Williams will captain the Scarlets as they seek a bonus-point win over Dragons on Judgement Day.

Scarlets need five points to guarantee a home quarter-final, with conference rivals Edinburgh just a point behind.

Dragons will be without their captain Cory Hill for the clash after he was ruled with a foot injury.

Hooker Elliot Dee will instead lead Bernard Jackman's side out in the Principality Stadium in what will be their final league game of the season.

Wayne Pivac has included 10 internationals in his starting line-up, with Leigh Halfpenny returning to full-back and Rhys Patchell switching to outside-half.

Ryan Elias will come into the front row with Rob Evans and Samson Lee, while club captain Ken Owens starts on the bench.

Lewis Rawlins and Steve Cummins will pair up in the second row, with Tadhg Beirne moving to the blindside flank alongside James Davies and Will Boyde in the back row.

Scarlets beat Dragons 47-13 when the two sides met in January

Dee will captain the Dragons for the first time from the front row with Thomas Davies and Lloyd Fairbrother.

Rynard Landman will pack down in the second row with Joe Davies, with Harri Keddie, James Benjamin and Aaron Wainwright completing the back row.

Hallam Amos, who recently made his Wales sevens debut at the Commonwealth Games, is the only change to the back three.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said it had been a "tough week mentally" following the European Champions Cup semi-final loss to Leinster.

But they are keen to rectify what went wrong and "determined to get a good performance on the board, no matter what they [Dragons] bring to the table".

"It's like when your son or daughter falls of their bike, you've got to dust them off and put them back on," he said.

"Our players want to get back out there because rugby players, no matter what colour jersey they wear, don't like getting beat in a one-on-one confrontation by their opposite number, and that happened in a number of positions at the weekend."

Pivac said they have to respect their opponents because "the minute you don't you can have a poor performance.

"Dragons average about 9-10 points a game, so they are no slouches with the ball. The issue has been their defensive side of the game.

"They are a dangerous opponent and it's the last game of the season. I know what I'd be doing it I was in their shoes as a player."

Scarlets will be bolstered by the return of some injured players after the weekend.

Prop Wyn Jones (hamstring) and wing Tom Prydie (ankle) are both expected to be available for the quarter-final, while full-back Johnny McNicholl (shoulder) is on track to return for the semi-final, should Scarlets progress.

Jared Rosser scored a first-half hat-trick for Dragons against Zebre

Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman said he was looking forward to his first Judgement Day.

"There always seems to be a hell of an atmosphere and those derby games are always very intense," he said.

"We've got a lot of boys who will play their first Judgement Day, some of them have only ever been there in the stand, so they're certainly up for it.

"It's always good to try and get them that experience of playing in front of big crowds - hopefully that will become part of their future."

Jackman, who has seen his side win just two league games this year, is hoping to end the season with "a big performance".

He said they made "good progress in Italy" despite two narrow losses against Benetton and Zebre.

"Given the age of the group and their experience, we had two strong performances and we're looking to build on that obviously against a better opposition in the Scarlets."

Reflecting on the season, Jackman admitted "we haven't done as well as we would have liked, that's for sure".

"But my job is to try and look at it objectively - not get caught up in the emotion or the media reaction - and try and see what ingredients you need to put together to build a winning team," he said.

"When I look at it from that point of view I can definitely see that we're in a far stronger place than we were."

Twenty one players, 17 from academy, have made their Pro14 debut with the Dragons this season, while Jackman has had to contend with long-term injuries to the likes of Nic Cudd, Tavis Knoyle, Brok Harris, Tyler Morgan and Gavin Henson.

"We've had 14 players in this year's squad that have played less than 10 games because of injury, that we feel have a huge role to play next year," he said

Scarlets: Halfpenny; Nicholas, S Williams (capt), Parkes, S Evans; Patchell, G Davies; R Evans, Elias, Lee, Rawlins, Cummins, Beirne, J Davies, Boyde.

Replacements: Owens, Price, Kruger, Bulbring, Barclay, J Evans, D Jones, Hughes.

Dragons: Amos; Hewitt, Kirchner, Edwards, Rosser; Robson, C Davies; T Davies, Dee (capt), Fairbrother, J Davies, Landman, Keddie, Wainwright, Benjamin.

Replacements: Belcher, Garrett, Suter, M Williams, Basham, Pretorius, Warren, Goodchild.

Referee: Lloyd Linton

Assistant referees: Adam Jones, Gwyn Morris

TMO: Leo Colgan